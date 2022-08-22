Ministry asks Div Commissioners to supply docs to e-Mutation applicants

The Divisional Commi-ssioners across the country on Sunday have been asked to take firm action to ensure that supply of the documents or papers, which are already in the government repository at the time of e-Mutation application, to the applicants, so that they don't demand those again.

The instruction was given in the regular monthly a coordination meeting with the Divisional Commissioners held in the Land Ministry conference room at Secretariat with Land Secretary Mustafizur Rahman in the chair.

In the meeting, the Land Secretary also informed that land service kiosks will be set up in various populated areas such as stations, shops and office complexes in all eight divisions. The citizens will be able to print their required application and land record of rights paying a certain fee.

All divisional commissioners and senior officials of the Land Ministry attended the meeting.

In the meeting, Land Secretary Mustafizur Rahman said that the online land development (LD) tax payment system is playing a significant role in preventing corruption in

the land sector. Now people are not suffering to collect receipts (Dakhila) after paying land development tax due to the online system. The receipts can be collected online right away after paying LD tax online.

Regarding Bangladesh Digital Survey (BDS), which has recently been piloted in Patuakhali with the funding of the Bangladesh government, he said that the BDS will bring a revolutionary change to the land management of Bangladesh.

"As the survey will take less time, the chances of corruption will also decrease. Preparation and issuance of draft Record of Rights (ROR) will also be completed digitally after preparation of the digital map. The most significant aspect of the map prepared in BDS is the Smart Map, from which the ownership information of the respective plot can be obtained by a single click on the map, he said, adding, "I believe the BDS will reduce 60 per cent land related cases in the country."

He also called upon the Divisional Commissioners to take necessary measures to encourage payment of land development tax online at the local level. He also requested to review the reporting dashboard regularly to monitor the progress of the activities of the field level land offices.

A presentation (PowerPoint presentation) shows that according to the latest review of the ministry, Dhaka Division is ahead of other divisions in collecting online land development tax while Rangpur Division in e-Mutation settlement in the shortest time, and Khulna Division in delivery of ROR and map by post.

The land secretary hoped other divisions will also make rapid progress in providing various land services.

In the meeting, land issues such as online land development tax, e-Mutation, digital record room, inter-district land disputes, construction of land offices and manpower recruitment were also discussed, a press release of the ministry said.