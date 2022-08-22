Case filed against 10 for deaths in BRT girder fall

A case was filed against ten people in a Dhaka court on Sunday in connection with the death of five people after a girder of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project fell on a private car in the capital's Uttara.

The case was filed by the victim Ayub Hossain Rubel's first wife Shahida

Khanam alleging negligence in duty that caused death of five people in the court of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) of Dhaka.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim recorded the statement of the complainant, Shahida and ordered the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Uttara West Police to investigate the complaint.

The accused are Iftekhar Hossain, Managing Director, IFSCON Engineering, Azharul Islam Head of Operation, IFSCON Engineering, Monjurul Islam, procurement Engineer , CGGC, Julfiqar Ali Shah, Safety Engineer, Alamin Hossain, Crane Driver , Rakib Hossain, helper, Tofazzal Hossain, Rubel, Afroz Miah and Ruhul Amin Mridha.

The case statement is that on August 15 a girder of the elevated expressway of the BRT project at Sector 3, Road No 3 in front of Paradise Tower under Uttara West Police Station fell on a private car while it was being moved by a crane, leaving five passengers including complainant's husband, Rubel dead on the spot and two others injured.









