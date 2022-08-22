Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 August, 2022, 12:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

MOSCOW, Aug 21: The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as "Putin's brain" was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday.
The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.
The 29-year-old was the daughter of political theorist Alexander Dugin, a prominent proponent of the "Russian world" concept and a vehement supporter of Russia's sending of troops into Ukraine.
Dugin's exact ties to President Vladimir Putin are unclear, but the Kremlin frequently echoes rhetoric from his writings and appearances on Russian state TV. He helped popularize the concept of "Novorossiya" (New Russia) that Russia used to justify the annexation of Crimea and its support of separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.
He promotes Russia as a country of piety, traditional values and authoritarian leadership, and disdains Western liberal values.
Dugina expressed similar views and had appeared as a commentator on the nationalist TV channel Tsargrad.
    She was sanctioned by the United States in March for her work as chief editor of United World International, a website that the U.S. described as a disinformation site. The sanctions announcement cited a UWI article this year that contended Ukraine would "perish" if it were admitted to NATO.
"Dasha, like her father, has always been at the forefront of confrontation with the West," Tsargrad said on Sunday, using the familiar form of her name.
The explosion took place as Dugina was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with her father. Some Russian media reports cited witnesses as saying the vehicle belonged to her father and that he had decided at the last minute to travel in another car.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ministry asks Div Commissioners to supply docs to e-Mutation applicants
Case filed against 10 for deaths in BRT girder fall
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’
Police were always in favour of AL ‘no matter who stayed in power’: Minister
Legal notice to Momen to resign within 48hrs
City traffic comes to a standstill due to restrictions imposed by DMP
Impunity keeps question paper leak syndicate alive
Professor Flora of DGHS on life support


Latest News
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Tea workers return to work with previous wage of Tk 120
Man hacked to death by friend in Narsingdi
Khulna fuel oil traders on 12 hrs strike
58 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Pakistan police charge Imran Khan under terrorism act
2 drug peddlers held with buprenorphine in Joypurhat
2 boys tortured by cops in Ctg, 3 constables withdrawn
5 pilgrims killed in landslide at Iraq Muslim shrine
Mbappe scores in 8 seconds, ties French league record
Most Read News
Eden College BCL president threatens to drive out some students
Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat: report
Zelensky warns of 'ugly' Russian attack before Independence Day
Egypt's 1st women train drivers recruited in Cairo
Legal notice served on FM Momen seeking resignation
Daughter of Putin ally killed in Moscow car bomb attack
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death, 173 cases
Daughter of Putin ally killed in suspected car bomb attack
USAID’s Ujjiban Project hands over 1m pledges to end child marriage
Who expect change in overnight is living in the fool's world: Shakib
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft