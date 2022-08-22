Video
Police were always in favour of AL ‘no matter who stayed in power’: Minister

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 21: Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed on Saturday said the police administration had always had an understanding with leaders and activists of Awami League (AL) directly and indirectly no matter who was in power.
He made the remarks while speaking at a programme organised by
    Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Saturday.
Javed came up with the remarks a day after Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen reportedly said that he urged the Indian government to back Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina so that she can stay in power, at a Janmashtami programme in Chattogram on Thursday.
It would be difficult for the AL to stay in power if the police were tough, aggressive, and extreme to the party, he added.
"The AL came to power through a 21-year struggle. During hard times, police always showed that soft corner for the AL," Javed said.
"Prime Minister is not ungrateful and she has shown her gratitude to the police through her activities after coming to power."    -UNB


