Legal notice to Momen to resign within 48hrs

A legal notice was served on Sunday asking the Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen for his resignation within 48 hours, over his recent statement on India.

Supreme Court lawyer Ershad Hossain Rashed sent the notice to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by an e-mail on Sunday.

The notice alleged that the Foreign Minister violated his oath as a Minister and his statement has jeopardised the country's constitution and

sovereignty. Hence, he has lost all credibility in holding the post of Bangladesh's Foreign Minister.

"You can't request the Indian government to prop up Sheikh Hasina's government in power. The Bangladesh constitution says that people are the source of all power. Through your statement, you've violated the constitution. Thus, you've lost the eligibility to remain as a Minister," the notice reads.

The notice asked the Foreign Minister to resign within 48 hours of serving the notice. Otherwise, legal action will be taken against him, if Momen fails to resign, according to the notice.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen reportedly said that he urged the Indian government to back Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina so that she can stay in power at a Janmashtami program in Chittagong.

However, the following day, the Minister claimed he told the Indian government that Bangladesh would be happy if India helps the country in maintaining stability, noting that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants stability and communal harmony in Bangladesh.

Such a statement from the Foreign Minister has drawn huge controversy in the country's politics. Different political parties have given harsh reactions and expressed their discontent over the Foreign Minister's statement. Many are saying it has tarnished the image of the country.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League's General Secretary Obaidul Qader said regarding the Foreign Minister's comment that they had friends in foreign countries, not masters. People are the source of Awami League's power.

Abdur Rahman, a Presidium Member of Awami League claimed Abdul Momen is not a member of Awami League.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the Foreign Minister had not withdrawn his statement, rather, he reaffirmed it. The people who rely on the power of others have no right to remain in power.

Jatiya Party Chairman, GM Quader, also deputy leader of the opposition at the Jatiya Sangsad, said Foreign Minister's request to India to keep the current government in power had questioned the country's sovereignty. The government cannot avoid the responsibility of the remark made by the Foreign Minister.

















