

Professor Flora of DGHS on life support

life support at the ICU of National University of Singapore Hospital (NUSH) after undergoing a surgery.

Prof Ahmedul Kabir, DGHS ADG (Administration) confirmed the matter on Sunday evening.

"She was admitted into the hospital due to suffering from abdominal pain and mild jaundice. She developed Pancreatitis after going through a surgery there. She has been shifted to the ICU for her health concerns," said Prof Ahmedul.

Flora was receiving treatment at the NUSH for over a week. Before that, she was admitted to Dhaka's United Hospital for the same reasons. -UNB













