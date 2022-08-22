Aug 21 like attack may take place again, warns PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina places wreath at the altar built for the 21 August martyrs in front of the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city on Sunday. PHOTO: PID

She said, "This type of incidents may come again. Because when my father was taking the country forward on the path of development, August 15 happened. And today, Bangladesh has become a developing country, moving forward on the path of development."

Sheikh Hasina said, "The spirit of freedom 'Joy Bangla' is back again. The name of the Father of the Nation is being recognized worldwide, those who cannot bear this will not stay idle."

"They will hurt and will try to turn Bangladesh into that militant state again," she added.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the Awami League discussion meeting at Bangabandhu Avenue on the 18th anniversary of the horrific August 21 grenade attack.

Before attending the discussion meeting, she paid tribute at the Shaheed Bedi

built in front of the Awami League's Central Office.

Later, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader joined Hasina in paying tribute to the party leaders and activists who lost their lives in the attack.

The Prime Minister could not attend the programmes commemorating the grenade attack in person for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Afterwards, the premier spent a few moments with some of the people who were injured in the attack. She then took part in a discussion to mark the anniversary of the incident.

On 21 August in 2004, during the BNP-Jamaat coalition government an unprecedented grenade attack was carried out on a peaceful anti-terror rally of the Awami League (AL) at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

At least 24 people including Ivy Rahman, the then Women Affairs Secretary of Awami League and wife of late President Zillur Rahman, were killed and over 500 others injured in the attack and many of them became crippled for life. The main target of the attack was the then opposition leader and current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangabandhu's daughter survived the human shield made by the activists that day.

Recalling the day of the grenade attack, Hasina said no such incident could have taken place without the support of the government of the time.

"The target was to kill me and annihilate the Awami League," she said.

When the grenade attack took place on Aug 21, two of the convicts in Bangabandhu's killing - Col (Rtd) Abdur Rashid and Shariful Haque Dalim - were staying in Bangladesh, said Hasina.

"Khaleda Zia arranged for them to flee the country."

She said the killers fled Bangladesh when they saw the daughter of Bangabandhu was still alive following the grenade attack.

"Who brought them home if not the BNP? They came and left. Now they're living as fugitives in other countries."

Hasina said that, over the course of her life, she was repeatedly attacked but was saved by the 'Almighty Allah'.

"Allah kept me alive for the welfare of the people in Bangladesh. No one can be killed if Allah protects them. There's no place in Bangladesh where I haven't faced an attack on my life-be it by bullet, bomb or attack on the car I was travelling in. But I am still alive and striving for the people of Bangladesh," she added.

Hasina said, "Killing Bangabandhu, Ziaur Rahman came to power and tried to annihilate the leaders and activists of the Awami League. And now they (BNP) are talking about missing persons. We should bring forward the families of the Awami League leaders and activists who were picked up or went missing during Ziaur Rahman's rule."

Awami League leaders and activists were severely tortured during the rule of the BNP-Jamaat alliance government, she added.

The Prime Minister also sought cooperation of everyone to combat the ongoing situation and the global economic recession caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.











