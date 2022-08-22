Video
EVM will not be used in all 300 seats: EC Alamgir

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Staff Correspondent

Election Commissioner Mohammad Alamgir said, "Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will not be used in all the 300 constituencies for casting votes in the general elections."
He made the comment at Agargaon Election Commission (EC) office while speaking with journalists on Sunday.
Alamgir said, "EVM will be used in the general elections, but we have not yet decided in how many
    constituencies it will be used."
Mentioning, "We have the capacity to cast vote in EVMs in 70 to 80 seats," Alamgir said, "Many parties have asked for the use of EVMs in all the 300 seats. Most of the parties do not trust EVM. That is why there is no question of giving importance to those who have asked for EVMs in all the 300 seats."
He said that the decision regarding use of EVM will be disclosed to everyone within the first week of September.
Election Commission wants to conduct a participatory election in the country but will not request any political party to participate in the general elections.
Alamgir said, "We will prepare our agenda according to the outcome of our dialogue with the political parties. If any party informally presents their demand on the street, we cannot incorporate those demands into our agenda."
Mentioning that, we want to conduct a participatory election in the country, that's why we always welcome all political parties to the discussion table, Alamgir said, "We cannot consider any suggestions from any political parties who did not participate in our dialogue programme."
Asked how EC will respond if BNP formally presents their proposal to stop voting through EVM.  Alamgir replied, "Than we will obviously consider their proposal."
"If BNP present their proposal logically with documents we will accept their proposals," he added.  "The doors of the EC will remain open till the announcement of the schedule," Alamgir said and added, "Till than any political party can submit their proposal."
Alamgir said, "We have no constitutional power to stop elections. That's why we will take all preparations to conduct a neutral and participatory election."


