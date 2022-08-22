Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 August, 2022, 12:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Unbridled price hike makes life miserable

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240
Mizanur Rahman

After the latest hike in fuel prices, all essential commodities, vegetables, food grains including, rice prices have increased. The staple has registered  an increase of Tk 4 to Tk 5 per kg in the market. No one dealing in rice in the country, including the traders in Babubazar, the main wholesale outlet in the capital, are able to predict a reduction in the price of the staple anytime soon.
Even after importing of rice from abroad, prices are unlikely to come down, say traders.
Meanwhile, the prices of all types of pulses have suddenly increased. Anarchy is going on in the market of rice and pulses.
Rice is in discussion throughout the year due to the rise in prices. Floods, increase in fuel prices acted as the reasons behind the rice market collapse. In the capital's retail market, coarse rice is now selling at Tk 55 per kg and fine rice at Tk 80. Apart from rice, the price of lentils have increased by at least Tk 10 per kg in two weeks. The price of coarse lentils has increased the most. Retail traders complain that they are trying to raise prices by stockpiling.
They say, the price manipulation of the syndicate must be stopped now. On the other hand, big businessmen say import costs have gone up due to high dollar rate and exorbitant transport costs due to rise in fuel prices.
All types of public transport including launch-bus fares have increased.
    House owners are also seeking to increase house rents due to the price hike. Every day the pressure of the landlord increases. Even buying life-saving drugs have become difficult due excessive price hike.
Even laundry bills, haircuts at salon also cost extra money. But incomes are at the same level as before, not increasing at all, in many cases decreasing. The lower and middle classes are gasping. Their opinion - "We are helpless, there is no one to listen to our pain. Life is no longer going on."
Fahmida Khatun, Executive Director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said the price of daily necessities is sky high. But food-inflation is controlled in the government accounts, which is 5.3 per cent from October 2021 to January 2022. Less than the target. But this is not an accurate picture compared to reality.
She said the pressure on low income people is increasing continuously. Inflation of one product has been from 6 to 15, 20 and 30 per cent.
The said figure was found by talking to people of different classes and professions in different areas of the capital on Saturday. On this day, the kitchen markets of various areas including Kawran Bazar, Malibagh, Nayabazar and other areas of Dhaka have been visited and it has been seen that the buyer is spending Tk 55 per kg on coarse rice with an increase of Tk 8 to Tk 10 per kg. Prices of pulses, edible oil, and broiler chicken are rampant.
Tk 55 to Tk 60 to buy every hali (4 pieces) of eggs. The fish which are generally available at low prices in the market - pangas and tilapia, have also increased by Tk 60 to Tk 70 per kg. Potatoes, onions and chillies are also expensive.
In such a situation, many buyers come to the market and make cuts in the purchase list. Apart from this, house rent has been increased from Tk 2,000 to Tk 4,000 in various places. The pressure continues on those who have not increased. And water, electricity and gas bills have increased quite a while ago. All in all, common people are fed up.
Besides, in case of minibuses plying in Dhaka and Chattogram metropolis and buses and minibuses playing within the districts under Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) (Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Narsingdi, Gazipur, Manikganj and Dhaka), the fare per passenger per kilometer will be increased from Tk 2.05 to Tk 2.40. The minimum fare for buses and minibuses plying in Dhaka and Chattogram  cities has been fixed at Tk 10 and Tk 8 respectively.
In a press conference at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that where rice was supposed to be increased by .50 poisa per kg, traders have increased it by Tk 4.
Former Director General of Bangladesh Development Research Institute (BIDS) Dr MK Mujeri said, "There will be a free market economy. But this does not mean that traders will be free to do whatever they want. Although many countries in the world have free market economies, there are also regulatory systems in the hands of the government. This control system should be kept in Bangladesh as well. For this, it is important to increase the monitoring capacity of the responsible institutions."
Siddiqur Rahman, the owner of Al Madina Rice Agency in Kawran Bazar and a rice seller, said, "The millers were increasing the price of rice even before the increase in the price of fuel oil. As the price of rice imported from India is high, they manipulate and increase the price of local rice by Tk 4 to Tk 6 per kg.
Meanwhile, in the retail market on Saturday, eggs were sold at Tk 40 hali, which was Tk 55 in the three days ago.
Rubel Hossain, a day labourer in the capital said that six months ago, the price of a 24 kg bag of flour was Tk 680. It is now Tk 1,250. Price per kg is Tk 52. But before, he used to sell each bread for Tk 10, still the same price.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ministry asks Div Commissioners to supply docs to e-Mutation applicants
Case filed against 10 for deaths in BRT girder fall
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’
Police were always in favour of AL ‘no matter who stayed in power’: Minister
Legal notice to Momen to resign within 48hrs
City traffic comes to a standstill due to restrictions imposed by DMP
Impunity keeps question paper leak syndicate alive
Professor Flora of DGHS on life support


Latest News
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Tea workers return to work with previous wage of Tk 120
Man hacked to death by friend in Narsingdi
Khulna fuel oil traders on 12 hrs strike
58 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Pakistan police charge Imran Khan under terrorism act
2 drug peddlers held with buprenorphine in Joypurhat
2 boys tortured by cops in Ctg, 3 constables withdrawn
5 pilgrims killed in landslide at Iraq Muslim shrine
Mbappe scores in 8 seconds, ties French league record
Most Read News
Eden College BCL president threatens to drive out some students
Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat: report
Zelensky warns of 'ugly' Russian attack before Independence Day
Egypt's 1st women train drivers recruited in Cairo
Legal notice served on FM Momen seeking resignation
Daughter of Putin ally killed in Moscow car bomb attack
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death, 173 cases
Daughter of Putin ally killed in suspected car bomb attack
USAID’s Ujjiban Project hands over 1m pledges to end child marriage
Who expect change in overnight is living in the fool's world: Shakib
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft