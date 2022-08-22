Tea workers reject proposal of Tk 145 daily wage, resumes strike

The Tea Workers Association rejected the proposal of Tk 145 per day wage of the tea workers at a meeting held on Sunday at the Divisional Labour Office at Sreemangal in Moulvibazar.

In a statement sent to the media, Convener Rajdeo Kairi and Joint-Convener Shyamal Alamik of Tea Workers Union of Moulvibazar district committee rejected the proposal of Tk 145 daily wages.

Ritesh Modi, President of Tea Workers' Rights Movement, said, "Ordinary tea workers are not accepting the new fixed daily

wage of Tk 145. They are adamant in their demand of Tk 300 ass wages. Therefore, it was announced to continue the agitation in a video message at midnight on Saturday. We decided to call off the strike out of respect for the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

The leaders said lakhs of workers of 167 tea gardens of the country were going on strike demanding a daily wage of Tk 300 from August 9. A tea worker earns a maximum daily wage of Tk 120 in the current unbridled rise in commodity prices.

Earlier on Saturday, tea workers leaders held a meeting with the Director General of Labour Department at Srimangal. Later, Nipen Pal, Acting General Secretary of the Central Committee of Bangladesh Tea Workers Union, announced that the strike would be called off if the wage was fixed at Tk 145.

Later, the workers went against this decision. Dissatisfaction with the wage decision of Tk 145 rose among them. They demanded Tk 300 per day wage as daily commodity prices have increased. Later, the leaders changed their stance at night. They announced to continue their movement.

They blocked the road to the Osmani Airport in the area adjacent to the Lakkatura Tea Garden on the outskirts of the city. At this time, there was a heavy traffic jam.

In this situation Sylhet Awami League intervened in the movement. District Awami League Acting President Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury assured about the wages of the workers. Later, the tea workers withdrew the road blockade with a one-day ultimatum.

However, the tea workers have been on an indefinite strike since August 9 demanding an increase in their daily wages from Tk 120 to Tk 300.












