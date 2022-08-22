Courier and Logistics sectors call for business-friendly law

The entrepreneurs of Courier and Logistics services demanded the business-friendly regulatory law.

They came up with the call at the second meeting of the Standing committee on Logistics and Courier Services held at FBCCI on Saturday afternoon while discussing the proposed draft law "Mailing Operator and Courier Service Development and Regulatory Authority Act-2022."

They also urged the government to declare the Courier and Logistics sectors as Service Industry.

Chief Guest, FBCCI President informed, FBCCI is preparing a 20-year roadmap for logistics development.

He said future expansion of the country's economy largely depends on logistics as the sectors build up a sustainable supply chain. Without an effective logistics ecosystem, even attaining food security is impossible, the chief guest said.

Director in-charge of the committee Md Naser informed, the committee will soon prepare its recommendations for the amendment of the draft law.

Chairman of the committee and President of Courier Services Association of Bangladesh Hafizur Rahman Pulok said, Courier and logistics companies would contribute more to the national economy if the government provides proper policy and legal support.