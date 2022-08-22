Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 August, 2022, 12:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Courier and Logistics sectors call for business-friendly law

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Business Correspondent

The entrepreneurs of Courier and Logistics services demanded the business-friendly regulatory law.
They came up with the call at the second meeting of the Standing committee on Logistics and Courier Services held at FBCCI on Saturday afternoon while discussing the proposed draft law "Mailing Operator and Courier Service Development and Regulatory Authority Act-2022."
They also urged the government to declare the Courier and Logistics sectors as Service Industry.
Chief Guest, FBCCI President informed, FBCCI is preparing a 20-year roadmap for logistics development.
He said future expansion of the country's economy largely depends on logistics as the sectors build up a sustainable supply chain. Without an effective logistics ecosystem, even attaining food security is impossible, the chief guest said.
Director in-charge of the committee Md Naser informed, the committee will soon prepare its recommendations for the amendment of the draft law.
Chairman of the committee and President of Courier Services Association of Bangladesh Hafizur Rahman Pulok said, Courier and logistics companies would contribute more to the national economy if the government provides proper policy and legal support.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Courier and Logistics sectors call for business-friendly law
BUET alumni felicitates engineers associated with Padma Bridge construction
Death anniv
Rice price hike adds to plight of low-income people in Bagerhat
August 21 Anniversary In Pictures
Man held with Tk 48.4 lakh heroin in C'nawabganj
Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury speaking at a discussion
Couple killed in Jhalakathi AC blast


Latest News
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Tea workers return to work with previous wage of Tk 120
Man hacked to death by friend in Narsingdi
Khulna fuel oil traders on 12 hrs strike
58 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Pakistan police charge Imran Khan under terrorism act
2 drug peddlers held with buprenorphine in Joypurhat
2 boys tortured by cops in Ctg, 3 constables withdrawn
5 pilgrims killed in landslide at Iraq Muslim shrine
Mbappe scores in 8 seconds, ties French league record
Most Read News
Eden College BCL president threatens to drive out some students
Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat: report
Zelensky warns of 'ugly' Russian attack before Independence Day
Egypt's 1st women train drivers recruited in Cairo
Legal notice served on FM Momen seeking resignation
Daughter of Putin ally killed in Moscow car bomb attack
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death, 173 cases
Daughter of Putin ally killed in suspected car bomb attack
USAID’s Ujjiban Project hands over 1m pledges to end child marriage
Who expect change in overnight is living in the fool's world: Shakib
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft