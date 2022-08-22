BUET alumni felicitates engineers associated with Padma Bridge construction

Addressing a function arranged by the Alumni of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), renowned engineers associated with the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project on Saturday said the mighty Padma Bridge in a symnol of conquest of the Padma by to the BUET as the think-tanks behind the project were from this university.

The alumni of this university greeted the engineers involved in this bridge construction and awarded them crests.

Besides, a seminar titled "Padma Bridge: Our Dream, Determination and Achievement" was held in the auditorium at the Dr Jamilur Reza Choudhury Civil Engineering Building of BUET at 4:00pm.

At the beginning of the programme, the alumni, teachers and students of this university remembered and paid rich tribute to the departed souls of National Professor Jamilur Reza Choudhury, former Chairman of the Padma Bridge Expert Panel, ex-BUET Vice-Chancellor Prof A M M Shafiullah and Prof Alamgir Mojibul Hoque who played vital role in the project of this bridge construction.

Addressing the programme as the Chief Guest, BUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Satya Prasad Majumder said the Padma River once created class distinction between the people of the two banks and it has been now vanished as a result of the construction of the bridge.

"BUET conquered the mighty Padma River. The university played the most vital role in the country's necessity," Prof Satya Prasad added.

He futher said, "Bangabandhu tried to establish an unparalleled university in the country and he succeeded."

The Vice Chancellor added the university will build a 'Hall of Fame' both in-person and online to record and show respect to the achievements of the university alumni.

He further hoped the university will introduce a fellowship in commemoration of Jamilur Reza Chowdhury.













