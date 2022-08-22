

Death anniv

The 27th death anniversary of eminent freedom fighter, journalist, educationist, social worker, politician and women leader Begum Khwaja Selima Khatun will be observed on Saturday. She was popularly known as 'Mina Apa'.Begum Selima was a commissioner of Jessore municipality and the Editor of weekly 'Banhi'. She was also the publisher of weekly 'Matribhumi' which was published in 1970 based on the war of independence. Pakistan Army had issued warrant for her arrest as a wanted. She had a pioneering role in journalism as vice-president of Jessore Press Club. Sayed Rana Moostofee, Editor-Publisher of the National Business Magazine Arthokotha, Host and Presentator of VIP Talk Show 'Channel i Exclusive' and International Business Talk Show MONEY talk on Satellite TV Channel and Chairman and Managing Director of Motherland Group is her son.