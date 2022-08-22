Video
Monday, 22 August, 2022, 12:28 PM
Rice price hike adds to plight of low-income people in Bagerhat

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196

BAGERHAT, Aug 21: The prices of all varieties of rice have gone up in the wholesale and retail markets of Bagerhat, creating a suffocating condition for the low-income group people who are already plagued by price hikes of daily essentials.
Wholesale and retail rice markets in the district are witnessing an increase in rice prices by Tk 10 per kilogram and Tk 150 per 25kg sack.
Both the buyers and rice traders are finding it hard to procure rice as per their demands. Traders alleged that rice prices have soared due to syndication by rice mill owners.
While visiting Chaupatti and Nagerbazar wholesale rice markets, both the buyers and sellers were engaging in altercations over rice price hike.
The rice traders were blaming rise in fuel prices for increases in rice prices. On the contrary, consumers were returning home with rice less than the amount bought by them previously.
In wholesale markets, the staple is being sold at rates between Tk 50 to Tk 85 per kg. Even price of coarse rice has also seen an increase by Tk 5 per kg. Rice traders are asking for prices according to their wish, while rice is being sold in the village markets at higher prices due to multiple handovers. Pradeep Kumar Saha, a wholesaler of Nagerbazar area, said that they are receiving less rice than they've ordered.
"If we order 100 sacks of rice, we only get 20 of them which is creating a crisis. So rice prices have gone up by Tk 6 to Tk 10 per kg. Fuel price hike and syndication by the rice millers are behind this situation," Pradeep said.    -UNB


