

Diarrhoea outbreak grips Chittagong



In particular, the disease has seriously spread in Halishahar, EPZ area, Patenga and Agrabad areas of the city.



However, a medical team comprising of seven experts from the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has arrived in Chittagong from Dhaka. The team has already started their activities in collecting samples.



Needs be mentioned, in the month of March of this year Dhaka witnessed a similar outbreak with the highest count of patients in 60 years. The time has come to conduct a scientific research why frequent outbreaks of Diarrhoea are erupting in different parts of the country throughout the year.



We believe apart from consuming contaminated water, it is also important to practice health hygiene habits. Though the team of experts will sometime soon deliver a report upon examining the samples, but need of the hour is to go back to the very basics of how to prevent contracting diarrhoea.



Infectious diarrhoea, however, can be easily avoided. Some of the best ways to prevent contracting bacterial infections besides other water and food borne illnesses that can lead to diarrhoea includes washing hands, practicing good hygiene, and drinking clean filtered water, cooking raw meat and sea food thoroughly besides cleaning fruits and vegetables.



Whatever has triggered the diarrhoea outbreak in Chittagong there is surely a common factor prevailing among the patients. Most physicians including the civil surgeon in Chittagong have by now hinted that lack of pure water and unhygienic food is the reason behind the outbreak.



Nevertheless, apart from ensuring fast and proper treatment of patients, it is equally important to prevent the spread further beyond the port city. An outbreak of this nature, and at a time when we are still fighting with the Covid-19 pandemic, shouldn't be taken lightly.



All hospitals across the country should be alerted to the health hazard to have erupted in Chittagong, and be equipped to handle any surge in patient numbers. We also urge health authorities and city corporations to leave no stone unturned to ward off diarrhoea by addressing the possible reasons before it travels to other parts of the country or elsewhere, and become too difficult to handle.



Last but not the least - it is time for print and electronic media houses to launch a countrywide campaign - so to raise mass awareness among the common people.



Prevention is better than cure.

