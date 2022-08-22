Video
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Homeopathy should emphasize on proper diagnosis

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189

Dear Sir
Development of homeopathic treatment requires emphasis on diagnosis. Homeopathy is an ancient system of medicine. People have been taking treatment in this way since ancient times. Research in this treatment should be increased.

When homeo doctors have clinical, preclinical, laboratory and scientific analysis and scientific research, the acceptance of this treatment will increase in the society. This treatment is a distinct trend. Compete with yourself on how modern you can reach this medical service. How many patients have recovered? It is not right to send away the medicine after listening to the patient. Case studies (history or description of disease) should be written. The name of the medicine should also be written in the prescription. So that he can easily get an idea about the disease if he next consults another doctor. Research on new and old medicine should be increased. If we focus on these issues, we can prove that homeopathy is a living medicine.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID) 



