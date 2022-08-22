Access to markets for export trade and LDC transition

Easy market access facilitates foreign importers to pay duties and taxes at rebated rates for imports from countries enjoying duty free market access. It is said that Bangladesh exports, RMG (readymade garment) enjoyed duty free access in the USA market from late 1980s to 2005.



Bangladesh is enjoying GSP (generalized system of preference) under EBA (everything but arms) initiative of Europe. Such facilities are multilateral, granted by developed countries to LDCs. Bangladesh on being rich will be deprived of these facilities. It is true why the rich need supports, rather the poor be supported by the rich.



It is frequently said that graduation from LDC status will lead Bangladesh to face problems for access to Europe market. GSP facilities, applicable for LDCs (least developed countries) will be phased out. As a result, separate negotiations and agreements need to be established with many countries including Europe.



There are many theoretical concepts available for trade promotion. These include, from the viewpoints of importers, duty free quota free (DFQF) market access, quality goods at low prices, and the like.



On the other hand, exporters need policy supports such as duty free imports of input contents, export incentives, low cost financing facilities and so on. Export ships goods and brings employment. Considering this point of view, policy supports are extended by the Government to exporters in different forms - monetary benefits and fiscal facilities.



Export is, at all phases, vulnerable sector unless exportable goods are unique with monopoly status. Hence, policy supports are always needed to maintain export trend. Many developed economies explicitly or implicitly extend such supports in different names.



On the other hand, external supports in the name of easy market access are required at initial stage of exports. At matured stage, the supports seem to be irrelevant. In this context, phase-out of MFA (multi fiber agreement) in 2005 can be cited. Bangladesh was reported to have lost the USA market due to phase-out of DFQF access under MFA. But what was expected did not take place.



The USA is still the single largest export market of Bangladesh. They are importing goods from Bangladesh with duty payments of around 10 percent under MFN category. On the other hand, Bangladesh is in the list of duty free market access to many countries in Austrasia, Eurasia. But significant export is not noticed in these countries as found in Europe and the USA. It is recorded that annual payments received from western world are near to 30 billion US dollar!



Western world is said to be a society of consumerism. Having sound income level, none bothers price tags which are included duties at import stages. As such, price is not a factor to consumers. This is a fundamental criterion for export.



It is known that Bangladesh is enjoying GSP facilitates in some East Asian countries including few East European ones and Australia but export is not significant to these countries. The reason behind the issue is that buying spree is not available in these destinations. Same is applicable for Bangladesh. It is said that people of our country do not make a garment obsolete after three months. A coat is used, in many instances, for life long time. So, Bangladesh will not be a good destination for finished goods used for consumption.



Tariff benefits to importers will not increase our imports due to low demand in the market. These are fundamental phenomena behind trade transactions. Duties at import stage surely lead to increase the price of products but this is not a significant point for hindrance in export trade. If it would happen, as noted earlier, we would lose the USA market early in the current century.



Consumer behaviour is a factor. In the global financial crisis in 2008 and few years thereafter, Bangladesh export noticed a big jump. How was it possible? The reason is that buying patterns lead western consumers to go for low price goods with same buying frequencies.



After graduation from LDC status, Bangladesh is expected to be out of duty free market access to many countries. The benefits are basically granted multilaterally for LDC countries, as noted earlier. To retain the benefits, separate trade agreements are reported to be signed with those countries. Such agreements are basically bilateral trade agreements (BTAs) or free trade agreements (FTAs). The present GSP is unilateral. BTAs and FTAs are different, established on the basis of reciprocal benefits. Trade agreements contain products list of exports and imports with admissible limits. Our importers will be able to import without or at rebated duties, their importers will get same facilities at their end for imports of products from us within the allowable limits. This is a win-win game, no loss no gain for home and host countries.



Bangladesh imports more compared to exports. It is reported that many countries are interested to establish FTAs with Bangladesh. Inside information indicates that interested countries export to Bangladesh more than they import from Bangladesh. Imbalanced position does not support Bangladesh to sign such agreements with counterpart countries.



There are many criticisms regarding non-existence of trade agreements with trade partners. But why Bangladesh will go for such imbalanced agreements is a question. Import duties are one of the major revenue incomes of the Government treasury. The agreements will lead to lose revenue of the country definitely, whatever trade specialists say.



On the other hand, duty free import is a threat to domestic industries producing equivalent goods. Raw materials for import substitution industries will benefit, though.



Trade depends on relations. At initial stage, different favourable issues help to promote transactions. But these cannot support for long term sustainability, relationship is a factor in this case.



Theories do not deal with trade transactions. Traders do not know theories but they know how to handle situations including orders arrangements.



Justified analysis needs to be made before initiating trade agreements. Alternatively, internal policy supports will help to sustain export trade. These may offset upcoming problems, as cited by different corners, of the said market access by way of exchange rate benefits, short term financing support at capped cost to exporters in foreign currency, tax benefits and many more.



Exchange rate facilities can help to phase out cash incentive programmes. This will also lead to increase revenue against imports for treasury. To go to new destinations for exports, different policy tools are needed. One of the tools is extended credit periods against export. Present regulations do not allow periods of payments repatriation exceeding four months. But such time will be irrelevant provided that exporters can realize early payments from third parties like foreign banks, trade finance companies, etc. before maturity of export bills. Early payments can be a solution for exports on extended credit period.



It seems nothing to be a problem to sustain export trade for the upcoming days to come. Only awareness is needed regarding prevailing policy supports without disseminating so called negative impacts.

