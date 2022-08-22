

Ending rape culture



Analysing the news published in the newspapers regarding child rape, gang rape, murder after the rape and sexual harassment in the past seven years, the existence of rapists in a completely different dimension has emerged in our society from the nature of rapists classified in psychology.



The most heinous and tragic incident of all time is that on August 2, 2022, a terrible robbery and gang-rape that took place in a Dhaka-bound night coach from Kushtia. Four days later that incident, on August 6, 2022, bus workers threw a woman's husband off the bus and gang-raped her in the early morning in Gazipur. We don't know if anyone has heard of such atrocious acts of gang rape being committed by a band of robbers during a robbery.



It is surprising to think that the matter is completely unimaginable! This has shaken the conscientious people of the whole country. Can you tell rape is nowhere to be found?



The situation is very frightening. The question raised by people about this heinous act has surpassed the medieval age. Be that as it may, rape is the cruelest way for a man to show a woman. Rape is not the right path of exchanging emotion and feelings, it is not affection, it is a passion of immorality. Rape is a clear demonstration of power exercise, especially against women.



In addition, it is a criminal case that demands justice for the victims and the death penalty as punishment for the perpetrators. It is one of the most complex and difficult problems that all societies around the world struggle to deal with every day. The current topic being debated is the marginalized victims of rape. The emerging issues and their effects as well as the psychological effects of rape are trauma syndrome. No one irrespective of adult women, young girl, and children escapes from this manlike brute and their horrendous paw.



However, rape is a problem in our country that remains woefully under-reported and shamefully 'stigmatized or spot and rarely reported to the police. Rape is underreported in many countries. However, it is estimated that around 35% of women worldwide have experienced sexual harassment in their lifetime.



Whatever the reason behind rape is, women's empowerment or freedom of movement will not be solved overnight. Because, women in the developed world, despite their empowerment and freedom of movement are still at the risk of rape cases.



It is found that if the electricity distribution is interrupted for just one minute in those countries, heinous crimes like rape, murder, robbery are committed without hesitation. The top 10 countries with the highest rape crime rates in the world in 2021 include South Africa, Sweden, America, England, New Zealand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, and Finland.



According to World Population Review data 2020, South Africa has the highest rape rate in the world at 132.4. Here are some 66,196 incidents per 100,000 people. Asian countries, on average, had fewer reported rapes than Western ones. Arab countries had some of the lowest reported rapes. The USA is in the third position in the race of rapes. The U.S Bureau of Justice Statistics states that 91% of rape victims are female and 9% are male, and nearly 99% of rapists are male.



According to the National Violence Against Women Survey, 1 in 6 U.S. women has experienced rape in their lifetime. Sweden has the highest incidence of reported rapes in Europe and it has the third-highest rape crime in the world .One of every four women comes out to be the victim of rape in Sweden. South Africa is the rape capital of the world. South Africa has a reported rape rate of 132.4 per 100,000. India is the place where sexual assault is rapidly increasing. According to a new report by Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), at least 476 women have been raped in Bangladesh in the first six months of 2022. Among them, 24 were killed after rape.



We should bear in mind, that rape is a worldwide problem that is impossible to get rid of. Rape myths exist in our society albeit not everyone is being affected by these myths. How do we stop people from being raped? How to solve the real problem? Rape case should not be treated like any other cases, rather it should be brought under special jurisdiction. Print and electronic media should follow-up from time to time.



Assisting victims of sexual violence, measures to increase the likelihood of catching and punishing rape perpetrators, and strategies to change social norms and enhance the status of women. Address child abuse and promote healthy families, for example through parenting programmes. Pornography should be stopped. Ultimately ending sexual violence requires a strong commitment and engagement of governments and civil society as well as a coordinated response across the sectors.



Last but not the least, the incident is very gruesome. Society should shun dominant ideologies and develop more appropriate behaviours, attitudes, beliefs, and moral values for women's safety.

Md Azgar Ali is a researcher

and columnist













