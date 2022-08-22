

Tame the unstable kitchen market



They are controlling supply chain of the necessities. In many cases, they make an artificial crisis and pressurize the government to readjust the prices of many goods. Anytime, price hike by the state adds more sufferings to the commoners with small and fixed income. But the corrupt syndicate traders and business people find scopes to gain more profits making the market unstable.



In Bangladesh context price hike in the kitchen market is not a new phenomenon. Without any logical ground, the commoners endure the brunt of price hike, especially ahead of different religious and social occasions the corrupt syndicates are found to be more desperate to hike price of the necessities.



During the Covid-19 pandemic people of the country experienced a sharp rise of the price of the essentials. The syndicate business people made artificial crisis of the essentials and made more profits illegally. Again, the panic buying of the affluent people gave scopes for the corrupt traders to hike price.



In the post pandemic time the Covid-induced recession has been very acute in the global economy. Not only the developing but also the developed countries are bearing the brunt of recession and inflation. Thus, the price of the essentials has seen a significant rise all over the world. The people of the developing and low income countries are enduring a heavy burden due to the rise of price of the essentials.



Russia VS Ukraine war has deepened the global economic crisis. The international trade is experiencing a halt as the trade with the two major exported countries has been cut off and the importing supply chain of many countries has faced severe interruptions.

Bangladesh is not the exception. The global wave of recession has influenced the country to an extent. The rate of inflation in the country has increased, which is worrying the people of all walks. It results in the sharp rise of price-hike of the essentials which is hitting the low and fixed income people the hardest.



However, the question is pertinent to raise that is the tale behind abnormal price hike in the country completely logical for the cause of Russia and Ukraine war and post pandemic global recession? In most cases, the majority of conscious people will not agree that these are the causes of unstable price hike in the market.



The corrupt syndicates from wholesale to retail market are desperate to take advantages out of the situation and their endeavors are ongoing to make the market unstable which is bringing everyday woes to the commoners.



According to many, the kitchen market instability in the recent time has begun with the abnormal increase of edibles oil price. Several times the price of edible oil has increased in the recent times. In the last two years the price of edible oil has reached to a pinnacle.



Not only that, the retail sellers across the country were found to store a huge amount of edible oil and sold them out with abnormally high price these days in the name of crisis of edible oil in the kitchen market. Again we see that between the price of wholesale and retail market. General consumers purchase their products from the nearby retail market and are compelled to pay significantly more than the price of whole sale market.



It is worrying to notice when the price of edible oil rose in the international market, the government readjusted the price of edible oil but the price of edible oil get lower in the international market, the corrupt traders and importers have hardly decreased the edible oil price which is a kind of exploitation with the consumers.



The hands of the syndicates are so powerful that even they can convince the government with their own will. However, experts opine that there should be valid reasons behind the price hike but many times it does not happen in case of Bangladesh.



Undeniably, the long pandemic has exhausted the economy to an extent. Every sector of the country has endured instability in the time of Covid-19. Thousands of people in the private sectors have lost their jobs and those who are fortunate ones, live by their jobs with no promotion and incentives for long. Their income has not increased but the expenditure has increased drastically that put them into hard difficulties.



Recently, the government has increased fuel prices to a significant level. The patrol price saw 51.16 per cent jump to TK 130 a liter and octane price rose 51.68 percent to Tk 135. In the same way, the prices of diesel and kerosene were increased by 42.5 percent to Tk 114 per liter.



The government has claimed that due to the readjustment of fuel prices in the international market they had no options to increasing fuel prices in the country. Apart from this, huge amount of money was spent to subsidize this sector over a couple of years, resulting in foreign reserve crisis in the country.



However, how far the concerned is logical to hike the fuel prices has made arguments in different spheres of people. But one thing is very apparent that the commoners are experiencing shocking pressure to survive in the skyrocketing hikes of every essential.



Meanwhile, the people in the country are facing the increased cost of transportation. On top of that, in the field of agriculture, industrialization and power production we see the increase of production cost resulting in the increased inflationary pressure.



Things are more frustrating when we see that in the name of increased transportation and production costs, corrupt syndicates are manipulating market and hiking the price of every necessity more than it usually should be after readjusting all the increased costs.



Broiler chicken and eggs are considered the easy sources of protein for the people who lead livelihoods in their limited income. In the recent days the price of per dozen eggs has seen an unbearable rise. The production and transportation cost may increase the price to a little extent but how far it is logical when we see the price of per dozen egg gets double or three times in some days?



Experts opine that lax monitoring benefits the corrupt business people to control the kitchen market at their sweet will, making the whole nation into great despondency. To save the low and fixed income people from the unbearable burden of price hike of the essentials, there is no alternative to strengthen the market monitoring with an iron hand in these days of global crisis.



Both wholesale and retail market should be strictly monitored by the law enforcing agencies and concerned authorities and ensure exemplary punishment for exacerbating the sufferings of the commoners. To this end, we find no alternative to crack down the corrupt syndicates to tame the unstable kitchen market.

Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University. He is also a research scholar at the IBS











