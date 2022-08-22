Video
Home Countryside

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

AL and its associate organizations in Dighinala Upazila of Khagrachhari brought out a procession in the upazila town on Sunday to mark the Grenade Attack Day. The procession was brought out from Upazila AL Office in the morning, and it ended at College Gate after parading main streets in the town. Later on, a demonstration was held there. On this day in 2004, a group of terrorists attacked an anti-terrorism rally organized by the AL on Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka with grenades. The attack left 24 people killed and more than 300 injured.    photo: observer



