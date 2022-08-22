Three men murdered in three districts

Three men including an accused in double murder case have been killed in separate incidents in three districts- Satkhira, Mymensingh and Joypurhat, in recent times.

SATKHIRA: A man of the indigenous Munda community, who sustained injuries during an attack in Shyamnagar Upazila of the district on Friday, died in a hospital on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Narendronath Munda, 70.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shyamnagar Police Station (PS) Kazi Wahid Morshed said more than 150 to 200 terrorists led by Rashedul Islam and Ibadul Islam of Srifalakati Village went to grab the land belonging to the tribal Munda community at Dhumghat on Friday morning.

The terrorists attacked the land owners with lethal weapons when they obstructed them from grabbing land. Three people including Narendronath were seriously injured at that time.

The injured were admitted to Satkhira Medical College Hospital, where Narendronath succumbed to his injuries on Saturday afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Fanindra Munda lodged a case with Shyamnagar PS accusing two named and 160 to 170 unknown persons in this regard on Saturday night.

Following this, police arrested four people from Sriflakati area and trying to arrest the rest accused, the OC added.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: An accused in double murder case was killed by miscreants in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Friday,

The deceased was identified as Azizul Islam alias Aziz Dakat, son of Abdul Quadir, a resident of Jalshuka Village in Purbadhala Upazila of Netrakona District.

Police sources said Saiful Islam and Anisur Rahman were murdered in the upazila on April 21 in 2012 over an internal clash in a robbers' gang.

Azizul was an accused in the double murder case.

However, Azizul came out of reach at around 11pm on Thursday. He had been missing since then. His mobile phone was found switched off.

Later on, locals spotted his body under Tangua Bridge on the Lamapara canal on the Tangua-Lamapara road in Mailakanda Union of Gouripur Upazila on Friday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

Police said the body of Azizul was found in the place where the double murder occurred about 10 years three months and 28 days back.

The deceased's younger brother Amirul Islam said Azizul might have been murdered over previous enmity.

Purbadhala PS OC Saiful Islam said Azizul Islam was an accused in three murder cases and several extortion cases with Gouripur and Purbadhala PSs.

Gouripur PS OC Abdul Halim Siddiquee confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

JOYPURHAT: A local trader was murdered in Akkelpur Upazila of the district recently.

Deceased Dulal Hossain Sheikh, 45, hailed from Madhya Basudevpur Village in Hakimpur Upazila of Dinajpur District.

He lived alone in a rented house owned by one Fazlur Rahman in Taltali Boikali Bazar under Akkelpur Municipality and did export-import business.

Police and local sources said the half-decomposed body of Dulal Hossain was recovered from his rented house on Tuesday afternoon.

The body was handed over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.

The deceased's brother lodged a murder case with Akkelpur PS accusing one Sumon Ali, 40, and three to four unnamed others in this regard.

Following this, police arrested Sumon. He is a neighbour of Dulal Hossain.

Later on, Sumon confessed of killing Dulal before the court. He said he along with another killed Dulal over money transaction of illegal business.

Akkelpur PS OC Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that Sumon was sent to jail and the law enforcers are trying to arrest the other accused.













