Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 August, 2022, 12:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Our Correspondents

Samiur Rahman Rimon
CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: Md Samiur Rahman Rimon, husband of Ambassador of The Hunger Project's Chirirbandar Peace Facilitator Group and assistant teacher of Chirirbandar Model Government Pilot High School Mst Ayesha Khatun, died of heart failure at 9pm on Wednesday.
He was 47.
After his namaz-e-janaza at around 2pm on Thursday, he was buried at his family graveyard in the upazila.
Abul Hossain
LAXMIPUR: Abul Hossain, father of District Correspondent of Dainik Bonik Barta Raqib Hossain Roni, died at Sheikh Russell Gastro Liver Hospital in Dhaka at 2:30pm on Wednesday.
He was 65.
He had been suffering from liver diseases for long.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Sonali Colony Jame Mosque premises in Ward No. Banchanagar area under Laxmipur Municipality at 10am on Thursday.
Later on, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.
He left behind his wife, one son, two daughters, grandchildren, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Monwara Bewa
PORSHA, NAOGAON: Monwara Bewa, maternal grandmother of Vice-president of Porsha Upazila Press Club Quamruzzaman Sarker, died of old age complications at Upazila Health Complex at 1am on Wednesday. She was 105.
Her namaz-e-janaza was held after Johr prayers on Wednesday.
Later on, she was buried at Nitpur Central Graveyard in the      upazila.
She left behind her four sons, one daughter, grandchildren and a host of relatives to mourn her death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL and its associate organizations in Dighinala Upazila of Khagrachhari
Three men murdered in three districts
Obituary
Padma erosion threatens 11 schools at Bagha
Minor killed, seven injured in separate road mishaps
Two minors drown in Kurigram, Cox’s Bazar
Four people found dead in four districts
High diesel cost halts T-Aman farming at Gurudaspur


Latest News
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Tea workers return to work with previous wage of Tk 120
Man hacked to death by friend in Narsingdi
Khulna fuel oil traders on 12 hrs strike
58 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Pakistan police charge Imran Khan under terrorism act
2 drug peddlers held with buprenorphine in Joypurhat
2 boys tortured by cops in Ctg, 3 constables withdrawn
5 pilgrims killed in landslide at Iraq Muslim shrine
Mbappe scores in 8 seconds, ties French league record
Most Read News
Eden College BCL president threatens to drive out some students
Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat: report
Zelensky warns of 'ugly' Russian attack before Independence Day
Egypt's 1st women train drivers recruited in Cairo
Legal notice served on FM Momen seeking resignation
Daughter of Putin ally killed in Moscow car bomb attack
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death, 173 cases
Daughter of Putin ally killed in suspected car bomb attack
USAID’s Ujjiban Project hands over 1m pledges to end child marriage
Who expect change in overnight is living in the fool's world: Shakib
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft