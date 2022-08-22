Samiur Rahman Rimon

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: Md Samiur Rahman Rimon, husband of Ambassador of The Hunger Project's Chirirbandar Peace Facilitator Group and assistant teacher of Chirirbandar Model Government Pilot High School Mst Ayesha Khatun, died of heart failure at 9pm on Wednesday.

He was 47.

After his namaz-e-janaza at around 2pm on Thursday, he was buried at his family graveyard in the upazila.

Abul Hossain

LAXMIPUR: Abul Hossain, father of District Correspondent of Dainik Bonik Barta Raqib Hossain Roni, died at Sheikh Russell Gastro Liver Hospital in Dhaka at 2:30pm on Wednesday.

He was 65.

He had been suffering from liver diseases for long.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Sonali Colony Jame Mosque premises in Ward No. Banchanagar area under Laxmipur Municipality at 10am on Thursday.

Later on, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left behind his wife, one son, two daughters, grandchildren, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Monwara Bewa

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Monwara Bewa, maternal grandmother of Vice-president of Porsha Upazila Press Club Quamruzzaman Sarker, died of old age complications at Upazila Health Complex at 1am on Wednesday. She was 105.

Her namaz-e-janaza was held after Johr prayers on Wednesday.

Later on, she was buried at Nitpur Central Graveyard in the upazila.

She left behind her four sons, one daughter, grandchildren and a host of relatives to mourn her death.











