Padma erosion threatens 11 schools at Bagha



Erosion by the Padma River at Kalidaskhali in Bagha Upazila. photo: observer

There are about 2,600 students in nine primary schools and two secondary schools in the upazila.

Locals said, with rising water level in the Padma, the panic among students and teachers of these institutions is going up. These institutions are very likely to go into the river bed any time.

Panic is prevailing elsewhere in localities of different Padma chars.

In the last year, Chakrajapur High School, Kalidaskhali Primary School, and Laxminagar Primary school were embedded by Padma. Chakrajapur primary school was removed in the last month in the face of erosion.

At the time of removing, class-taking was held under the open sky. Now class-taking is going on in newly raised rooms.

Nine primary schools are: Choumadia, Atarpara, Chakrajapur, Polassy Fatehpur, Fateh Polassy, Laxminagar, Chakrajapur, Pachwim Charkalidaskhali, Purba Chakrajapur. Chakrajapur and Polassy Fatehpur are two high schools.

Students, guardians and Assistant Head Teacher of Chakrajapur High School Golam Mostafa said, every year fear fold develops on foreheads of teachers because of erosion; fear also grips guardians; when school is shifted, students have to suffer.

Head Teacher of Chakrajapur Government Primary School Mujibur Rahman said, due to erosion by the Padma, the school was removed three times.

Charkrajapur Union Chairman Babul Dewan said, the water level of the Padma is continuing to swell; erosion is taking place; many people are evacuating their houses; Chakrajapur is becoming smaller for breaking day by day.

If the Padma bank is protected, new hope will come in the life of its dwellers.

He further said, a total of 15 chars including Charkalidaskhali, Jotekadirpur, Diarkandipur, and Laxminagar are under erosion threat.

In the last one week, 20 living houses were devoured. Mango groves, plum gardens, guava gardens, vegetable farms, sugarcane fields and hundreds of bighas of croplands were embedded.

Rajshahi Divisional Chief Engineer of Water Development Board Jahirul Islam said, "I have inspected a total of 12 kilometre-eroded areas, ranging from Alaipur in the Bagha Upazila to Laxmipur at Chakrajapur Union. If the river is dredged, the navigability will get back with the river flow in the mainstream of the river."

Along with dredging, permanent bank protection dyke, spar, T-dyke, and I-dyke will be raised, he added.

