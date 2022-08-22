Minor killed, seven injured in separate road mishaps

A minor boy was killed and seven other were injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Khulna and Barishal, in two days.

KOYRA, KHULNA: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Koyra Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rifat Hossain, 8, son of Moin Ali Sarder of Naksa Village under Amadi Union in the upazila. He was a student of Naksa Purbapara Hefzul Qur'an Madrasa and Orphanage Complex's Hefz Branch.

The madrasa sources and eyewitnesses said Rifat was going to home to have lunch from the madrasa after at around 2:30pm.

At that time, a speedy motorcycle hit Rifat from behind in Naksa Chowrasta intersection area, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Koyra Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Koyra Police Station ABMS Doha, BPM, confirmed the incident.

The parents of the deceased are not willing to file a case, so they have sent an application to the DC not to do the post-mortem. If the permission is given, the burial of the deceased will be completed, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Seven people have been injured in a road accident in Gounadi Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

Gournadi Fire Service Station Officer Bipul Hossain said a passenger-laden bus of 'Akib Paribahan' hit a goods-laden pickup van in Gournadi Madina Bus Stand area o Dhaka-Barishal Highway at around 1:45pm while overtaking it. At that time, the bus hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering, which at least seven of its passengers injured.

Being informed, Gournadi Fire Service personnel rushed to the scene and rescued the injured.

Of the injured, three were admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in critical condition, the Fire Service official added.











