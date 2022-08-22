Two minors drown in Kurigram, Cox’s Bazar

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Kurigram and Cox's Bazar, on Saturday and Sunday.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor child drowned in a water body in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah, son of Shahin Mia, a resident of Panimachkuti area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station Fazlur Rahman said the child fell in a water body nearby the house while he was playing beside it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdullah dead, OC Fazlur added.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Pekua Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Tasfia, 4, daughter of Mohammad Rubel, a resident of Mehernama Abasan area under Pekua Union in the upazila.

The deceased's father Mohammad Rubel said Tasfia was playing on the house yard at around 11am.

At one stage of playing, she fell in a pond nearby the house while the family members were unaware of it.

Later on, locals rescued her from the pond and too to Pekua Government Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.















