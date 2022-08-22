Four people found dead in four districts

Four people including two women have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Sunamganj, Rajshahi, Natore and Noakhali, in four days.

SUNAMGANJ: Police recovered the body of a young man from the Surma River in Dowarabazar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Shamsul Islam, 35, a resident of Gobindapur area under Sadar Upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dowarabazar Police Station (PS) Debdulal Dhar said Shamsul went missing in the river on Friday night after a boat had capsized being hit by a bulkhead while crossing the river.

Later on, locals spotted the body of Shamsul Islam floating in the river on Sunday and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and took samples of it.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, OC Debdulal added.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a youth from a paddy field in Tanore Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Madhu, 25, a resident of Balaipukur Village in the upazila.

Tanore PS OC Kamruzzaman Mia said locals spotted the body lying in a paddy field in the area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

The reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.

NATORE: The body of an elderly woman was recovered from a pond in the district town on Friday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 60, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals saw the woman was bathing in a pond in Meerpara area in the town at around 8am.

After a moment, the woman went missing in the water body.

Locals informed the matter to Fire Service Station immediately.

On information, the fire service personnel rushed in and conducted a rescue operation, but could not find her there.

Later on, a team of divers from Rajshahi rushed to the scene and recovered the body of the woman from the pond after a long search.

However, police sent the body to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore an injury mark on its head.

Natore Sadar PS OC Nasim Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

An unnatural death case has been filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a woman from beside a road in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the woman lying beside the Sonaimuri-Chhatarpara road in Chharailla area under Mokila Village in the upazila at around 8:45pm and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily assumed that the woman might be mentally-imbalanced and killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the woman.













