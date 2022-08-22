High diesel cost halts T-Aman farming at Gurudaspur



The photo shows a land being ploughed with a power tiller at Gurudaspur. photo: observer

Achieving the target of 6,002 hectare (ha) of land is very unlikely as the rate of planting saplings is dismal.

High cost of diesel fuel causing high cost of irrigation has caused hindrance to reaching the season's T-Aman target in the upazila.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of farmers said, they started to face farming setback since the beginning of the season due to drought, electricity crisis and diesel price hike. The entire agriculture activities suffered disarray.

A visit on Friday to fields at Pipla Village of Khubji Union found per bigha ploughing cost at Tk 450. One week back, it was Tk 350.

Farmers are hiccupping to continue their T-Aman farming, bearing all costs of farming including irrigation and labour.

Earlier, generally per bigha T-Aman farming costs Tk 1,400. Now it has jumped to Tk 1,800 triggered by diesel price hike mostly, said a Pipla Village farmer Monir Hossain.

"Now we have to count an extra cost of Tk 400 per bigha ploughing due to the diesel price hike", said farmer Sohel Rana of Biaghat area. 'So our profit hope is becoming uncertain', he added.

Power tiller driver Rafikul Islam said, "We purchased per litre diesel at Tk 80 few days back. Now we have to purchase per litre at Tk 114. It needs ploughing four times to prepare one bigha land. We would take Tk 300 per ploughing before. Now we are taking Tk 400-450 per bigha ploughing on the basis of land category. To prepare per bigha, we are taking Tk 1,800."

Upazila Agriculture Officer Harunur Rashid confirmed the increased farming cost of T-Aman in the upazila. So far 495 ha have been planted against targeted 6,002 ha, he added.











GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Aug 21: The transplanted Aman (T-Aman) is seriously hampered in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district because of drought.Achieving the target of 6,002 hectare (ha) of land is very unlikely as the rate of planting saplings is dismal.High cost of diesel fuel causing high cost of irrigation has caused hindrance to reaching the season's T-Aman target in the upazila.While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of farmers said, they started to face farming setback since the beginning of the season due to drought, electricity crisis and diesel price hike. The entire agriculture activities suffered disarray.A visit on Friday to fields at Pipla Village of Khubji Union found per bigha ploughing cost at Tk 450. One week back, it was Tk 350.Farmers are hiccupping to continue their T-Aman farming, bearing all costs of farming including irrigation and labour.Earlier, generally per bigha T-Aman farming costs Tk 1,400. Now it has jumped to Tk 1,800 triggered by diesel price hike mostly, said a Pipla Village farmer Monir Hossain."Now we have to count an extra cost of Tk 400 per bigha ploughing due to the diesel price hike", said farmer Sohel Rana of Biaghat area. 'So our profit hope is becoming uncertain', he added.Power tiller driver Rafikul Islam said, "We purchased per litre diesel at Tk 80 few days back. Now we have to purchase per litre at Tk 114. It needs ploughing four times to prepare one bigha land. We would take Tk 300 per ploughing before. Now we are taking Tk 400-450 per bigha ploughing on the basis of land category. To prepare per bigha, we are taking Tk 1,800."Upazila Agriculture Officer Harunur Rashid confirmed the increased farming cost of T-Aman in the upazila. So far 495 ha have been planted against targeted 6,002 ha, he added.