Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 August, 2022, 12:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

TOKYO, Aug 21: Japan is considering the deployment of more than 1,000 long-range cruise missiles to increase its ability to counter growing regional threats from China, local newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Sunday.
The country plans to upgrade its existing surface-to-ship missiles to extend their range from 100 kilometres (62 miles) to about 1,000 kilometres (620 miles), which would be enough to reach Chinese coastal areas as well as North Korea, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.
Upgrades would also need to be made to allow Japan's existing ships and aircraft to be able to fire the new missiles, which could hit land-based targets, the newspaper reported.
The missiles would be deployed in and around the southwestern Kyushu region and on the small islands that dot Japan's southwestern waters near Taiwan, Yomiuri reported.
Japanese officials could not immediately be reached for comment on the issue.
The plan is part of Japan's attempt to narrow the missile capacity gap with China, while also addressing threats from North Korea, the newspaper said.
Japan's military is not officially recognised under the country's post-war constitution and defence spending is limited to funding nominally defensive capabilities.
Recent geopolitical tensions, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's increasingly aggressive stance over Taiwan, have prompted growing calls in Japan to review defence programmes.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has vowed to significantly boost defence spending, which has been kept close to around one percent of GDP.
Local media also reported that Japan's defence ministry is likely to request 5.5 trillion yen ($40.2 billion) for the next fiscal year, up slightly from the 5.18 trillion requested for the current fiscal year.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indiana governor latest US official to visit Taiwan amid China tensions
Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat
At least 32 dead in two Turkey road accidents
Want ‘Permanent Peace’ with India, war not an option, says Pak PM
People rush past an earthmover clearing a road of a big rock
Floods, landslides leave 40 dead in northern India
New Zealand faces ‘big task’ in recovering from heavy rains, floods
Cloudburst kills 4 in Uttarakhand, triggers flash flood; 10 missing


Latest News
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Tea workers return to work with previous wage of Tk 120
Man hacked to death by friend in Narsingdi
Khulna fuel oil traders on 12 hrs strike
58 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Pakistan police charge Imran Khan under terrorism act
2 drug peddlers held with buprenorphine in Joypurhat
2 boys tortured by cops in Ctg, 3 constables withdrawn
5 pilgrims killed in landslide at Iraq Muslim shrine
Mbappe scores in 8 seconds, ties French league record
Most Read News
Eden College BCL president threatens to drive out some students
Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat: report
Zelensky warns of 'ugly' Russian attack before Independence Day
Egypt's 1st women train drivers recruited in Cairo
Legal notice served on FM Momen seeking resignation
Daughter of Putin ally killed in Moscow car bomb attack
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death, 173 cases
Daughter of Putin ally killed in suspected car bomb attack
USAID’s Ujjiban Project hands over 1m pledges to end child marriage
Who expect change in overnight is living in the fool's world: Shakib
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft