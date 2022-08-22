Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 August, 2022, 12:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

At least 32 dead in two Turkey road accidents

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165

ISTANBUL, Aug 21: At least 32 people were killed and dozens were injured in two separate road accidents in southeast Turkey on Saturday, a minister and local media reported.
A first crash involving a bus and an ambulance killed 16 people and injured 21 more in Gaziantep province, local media said.
Governor Davut Gul earlier said the accident had involved "a bus, an emergency team and an ambulance" on the road between provincial capital Gaziantep and Nizip.
The DHA news agency said a passenger bus had crashed into an ambulance, a firefighting truck and a vehicle carrying journalists at the site of a previous crash.
"Three firefighters, two emergency workers and two journalists figure among the dead," the Gaziantep governor said.
Photos on DHA showed the back of an ambulance ripped out and metal debris strewn around it.
In a second accident, at least 16 people were killed after a truck driver hurtled into pedestrians in a town some 200 kilometres (120 miles) east, the health minister said.
The accident in Derik in Mardin province "occurred after the breaks gave out on a lorry, which hit a crowd," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indiana governor latest US official to visit Taiwan amid China tensions
Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat
At least 32 dead in two Turkey road accidents
Want ‘Permanent Peace’ with India, war not an option, says Pak PM
People rush past an earthmover clearing a road of a big rock
Floods, landslides leave 40 dead in northern India
New Zealand faces ‘big task’ in recovering from heavy rains, floods
Cloudburst kills 4 in Uttarakhand, triggers flash flood; 10 missing


Latest News
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Tea workers return to work with previous wage of Tk 120
Man hacked to death by friend in Narsingdi
Khulna fuel oil traders on 12 hrs strike
58 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Pakistan police charge Imran Khan under terrorism act
2 drug peddlers held with buprenorphine in Joypurhat
2 boys tortured by cops in Ctg, 3 constables withdrawn
5 pilgrims killed in landslide at Iraq Muslim shrine
Mbappe scores in 8 seconds, ties French league record
Most Read News
Eden College BCL president threatens to drive out some students
Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat: report
Zelensky warns of 'ugly' Russian attack before Independence Day
Egypt's 1st women train drivers recruited in Cairo
Legal notice served on FM Momen seeking resignation
Daughter of Putin ally killed in Moscow car bomb attack
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death, 173 cases
Daughter of Putin ally killed in suspected car bomb attack
USAID’s Ujjiban Project hands over 1m pledges to end child marriage
Who expect change in overnight is living in the fool's world: Shakib
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft