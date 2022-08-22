Video
Inter stroll past Spezia on Lukaku's San Siro return

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

MILAN, AUG 21: Inter Milan made it two from two in Serie A with Saturday's comfortable 3-0 win over Spezia on Romelu Lukaku's return to the San Siro, while Domenico Berardi fired Sassuolo to a 1-0 win over Lecce.
Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu and Joaquin Correa struck in front of a large and enthusiastic home crowd to ensure a perfect six points for Simone Inzaghi's Inter as they bid to reclaim the league title from local rivals AC Milan.
Champions Milan make the short trip to Atalanta on Sunday in the weekend's headline match.
Lukaku might not have scored in front of his adoring fans before being substituted in the 68th minute, but he was key to Inter's first two goals.
His perfect knock-down from Nicolo Barella's clipped pass allowed Martinez to break the deadlock 10 minutes before half-time, lashing home his opening goal of the season.
It was the first sign of the rebirth of a partnership which devastated Serie A during Lukaku's first spell at Inter before his disastrous big-money move to Chelsea last summer.
"We're happy because we played well. We have six points," said Martinez when asked if he was pleased the combo nicknamed 'LuLa' was back in action.
Belgium forward Lukaku then began the move which led to Calhanoglu doubling the hosts' lead seven minutes after the break.  His charge towards the Spezia area ended with a cool low finish past Bartlomiej Dragowski from Turkey international Calhanoglu.
Also involved in Inter's second was Milan Skriniar, who according to Italian media is no longer for sale after a summer of speculation that the Slovakia defender was on his way to Paris Saint-Germain.    -AFP


