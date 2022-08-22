Odegaard leads Arsenal to top of the Premier League

BOURNEMOUTH, AUG 21: Mikel Arteta said Arsenal are determined to make amends from a painful end to last season after climbing top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win at Bournemouth.

Newly-appointed captain Martin Odegaard struck twice inside 11 minutes and William Saliba's stunning strike in the second half continued Arsenal's perfect start to the new campaign after three games.

At the same stage last season, Arsenal were without a single point and off to their worst start in 67 years.

However, it was a run of five defeats in their final 10 games that ultimately cost them a return to the Champions League as north London rivals Tottenham snatched a place in the top four.

"In life difficult experiences make you stronger and make you learn more than good moments," said Arteta. "That moment was painful and we don't want to go through that again."

The arrivals of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City have so far helped Arsenal reach a new level, while Saliba has settled seamlessly into the rigours of the Premier League after spending three seasons out on loan in France.

"Winning makes life completely different," added Arteta. "The atmosphere is good and the unity is incredible."

Jesus was again at the heart of Arsenal's best attacking play, even if the former Manchester City forward failed to add to his two goals in his first two appearances for the club. -AFP













