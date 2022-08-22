Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 August, 2022, 12:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Odegaard leads Arsenal to top of the Premier League

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178

BOURNEMOUTH, AUG 21: Mikel Arteta said Arsenal are determined to make amends from a painful end to last season after climbing top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win at Bournemouth.
Newly-appointed captain Martin Odegaard struck twice inside 11 minutes and William Saliba's stunning strike in the second half continued Arsenal's perfect start to the new campaign after three games.
At the same stage last season, Arsenal were without a single point and off to their worst start in 67 years.
However, it was a run of five defeats in their final 10 games that ultimately cost them a return to the Champions League as north London rivals Tottenham snatched a place in the top four.
"In life difficult experiences make you stronger and make you learn more than good moments," said Arteta. "That moment was painful and we don't want to go through that again."
The arrivals of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City have so far helped Arsenal reach a new level, while Saliba has settled seamlessly into the rigours of the Premier League after spending three seasons out on loan in France.
"Winning makes life completely different," added Arteta. "The atmosphere is good and the unity is incredible."
Jesus was again at the heart of Arsenal's best attacking play, even if the former Manchester City forward failed to add to his two goals in his first two appearances for the club.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ten Hag should drop Ronaldo and Rashford for Liverpool clash: Rooney
Modric strike helps Real Madrid see off Celta
Tsitsipas beats Medvedev to book Cincy final clash with Coric
Inter stroll past Spezia on Lukaku's San Siro return
SA quick Nortje grateful for skipper Elgar's 'honesty'
Odegaard leads Arsenal to top of the Premier League
Warner to revive BBL career with Sydney Thunder
Asian commentators for Asia Cup


Latest News
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Tea workers return to work with previous wage of Tk 120
Man hacked to death by friend in Narsingdi
Khulna fuel oil traders on 12 hrs strike
58 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Pakistan police charge Imran Khan under terrorism act
2 drug peddlers held with buprenorphine in Joypurhat
2 boys tortured by cops in Ctg, 3 constables withdrawn
5 pilgrims killed in landslide at Iraq Muslim shrine
Mbappe scores in 8 seconds, ties French league record
Most Read News
Eden College BCL president threatens to drive out some students
Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat: report
Zelensky warns of 'ugly' Russian attack before Independence Day
Egypt's 1st women train drivers recruited in Cairo
Legal notice served on FM Momen seeking resignation
Daughter of Putin ally killed in Moscow car bomb attack
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death, 173 cases
Daughter of Putin ally killed in suspected car bomb attack
USAID’s Ujjiban Project hands over 1m pledges to end child marriage
Who expect change in overnight is living in the fool's world: Shakib
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft