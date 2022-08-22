Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 August, 2022, 12:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Warner to revive BBL career with Sydney Thunder

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245

Warner to revive BBL career with Sydney Thunder

Warner to revive BBL career with Sydney Thunder

SYDNEY, AUG 21: Big-hitting Australian batsman David Warner Sunday signed a two-year deal with Sydney Thunder, ending a nine-year absence from the Big Bash League.
The 35-year-old opener has not played in the domestic Twenty20 competition since 2013 and said he wanted to get involved again to help support the next generation.
"I'm really excited to get back to the Big Bash with the club where I started," said Warner, a veteran of 96 Tests, 133 ODIs and 91 T20 games for Australia.
"I care deeply about the game, and I am conscious that the conditions that I enjoy as a professional cricketer have largely come from other senior players who have come before me.
"That is how the game is structured and I understand that my contribution to the future of the BBL will hopefully benefit the next generation of players long after I am retired."
Warner has not represented Thunder since the third BBL season, where he played just one game. He also played a single game for them in the inaugural season, and has appeared once for the Sydney Sixers.
He will join the team after his international commitments end in January and could be available for as many as five regular season matches.
"The club has a tremendous group of young talented batters and leaders, with the likes of Jason Sangha, Ollie Davies, Matt Gilkes and Baxter Holt," said Thunder head coach Trevor Bayliss.
"They will all benefit greatly from Davey's experience and guidance."
The BBL season starts on December 13 when Thunder face the Melbourne Stars.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ten Hag should drop Ronaldo and Rashford for Liverpool clash: Rooney
Modric strike helps Real Madrid see off Celta
Tsitsipas beats Medvedev to book Cincy final clash with Coric
Inter stroll past Spezia on Lukaku's San Siro return
SA quick Nortje grateful for skipper Elgar's 'honesty'
Odegaard leads Arsenal to top of the Premier League
Warner to revive BBL career with Sydney Thunder
Asian commentators for Asia Cup


Latest News
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Tea workers return to work with previous wage of Tk 120
Man hacked to death by friend in Narsingdi
Khulna fuel oil traders on 12 hrs strike
58 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Pakistan police charge Imran Khan under terrorism act
2 drug peddlers held with buprenorphine in Joypurhat
2 boys tortured by cops in Ctg, 3 constables withdrawn
5 pilgrims killed in landslide at Iraq Muslim shrine
Mbappe scores in 8 seconds, ties French league record
Most Read News
Eden College BCL president threatens to drive out some students
Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat: report
Zelensky warns of 'ugly' Russian attack before Independence Day
Egypt's 1st women train drivers recruited in Cairo
Legal notice served on FM Momen seeking resignation
Daughter of Putin ally killed in Moscow car bomb attack
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death, 173 cases
Daughter of Putin ally killed in suspected car bomb attack
USAID’s Ujjiban Project hands over 1m pledges to end child marriage
Who expect change in overnight is living in the fool's world: Shakib
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft