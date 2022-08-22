Asian commentators for Asia Cup

The TV broadcasters in consultation with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have hired the services of commentators from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka's former middle order batter Russel Arnold is one among the eleven commentators for the Asia Cup to be held in the UAE, it is learnt.

According to the sources in the UAE, he will be doing TV commentary for all Sri Lankan matches.

The other Sri Lankan in the commentary box will be Roshan Abeysinghe. However, Abeysinghe will be there for the qualifiers.

The others assigned for the job are : Ravi Shastri, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Deep Dasgupta, and Sanjay Manjrekar (India), Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis (Pakistan), Athar Ali Khan (Bangladesh). The non-Asian in the panel is Australia-born New Zealander Scott Styris.

Few of the Indians will be doing the commentary from the studio.

Star network will be telecasting the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers and group matches have began. Sri Lanka's first match is against Afghanistan on August 27.

The matches are to be played in Dubai and Sharjah.













