Sriram in city, joins Tigers' camp  



Sridharan Sriram, Bangladesh's newly appointed Technical Consultant for T20 format along with batting coach Jamie Siddons at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium during the warm-up game on Sunday. photo: BCB

He stepped at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:00pm (BST) and moved to the SBNCC instead of going to the hotel. He met with the BCB CEO and other officials before taking lunch.

The former Indian allrounder left for hotel in the evening and left no comments to journalists.

Sriram, 46, is appointed for forthcoming Asia Cup T20 in the UAE, followed by the tri-nation series in New Zealand and will be working with the Bangladesh Team until the end of its campaign in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

As a player, Sriram played eight ODIs for India between 2000 and 2004 had a distinguished first class career spanning nearly 18 years.

He was assistant coach of the Australian team from 2018 to 2022. During this period, Australia won the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE. He has extensive experience with franchisee Twenty20 teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) having coached Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils. At present, he is the assistant coach, batting and spin bowling for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. From 2015 to 2018, Sriram was a consultant coach for Cricket Australia.

The Asia Cup is slated for August 27 to commence and the Tigers will take on Afghanistan on August 30 in their first match of the event.











Newly appointed Bangladesh T20 team's Technical Consultant Sridharan Sriram arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday and visited BCB in no time. He also watched the practice match between Bangladesh Green and Bangladesh Red teams at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.He stepped at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:00pm (BST) and moved to the SBNCC instead of going to the hotel. He met with the BCB CEO and other officials before taking lunch.The former Indian allrounder left for hotel in the evening and left no comments to journalists.Sriram, 46, is appointed for forthcoming Asia Cup T20 in the UAE, followed by the tri-nation series in New Zealand and will be working with the Bangladesh Team until the end of its campaign in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later this year.As a player, Sriram played eight ODIs for India between 2000 and 2004 had a distinguished first class career spanning nearly 18 years.He was assistant coach of the Australian team from 2018 to 2022. During this period, Australia won the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE. He has extensive experience with franchisee Twenty20 teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) having coached Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils. At present, he is the assistant coach, batting and spin bowling for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. From 2015 to 2018, Sriram was a consultant coach for Cricket Australia.The Asia Cup is slated for August 27 to commence and the Tigers will take on Afghanistan on August 30 in their first match of the event.