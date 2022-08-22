Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 August, 2022, 12:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Afif-led Greens beat Shakib-led Reds in practice match

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh T20i skipper Shakib Al Hasan of Red team and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat leaving field after the end of first practice match between Red and Green teams in preparation of Asia Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. photo: BCB

Bangladesh T20i skipper Shakib Al Hasan of Red team and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat leaving field after the end of first practice match between Red and Green teams in preparation of Asia Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. photo: BCB

As a part of preparation for the forthcoming Asia Cup, the players of Bangladesh squad played a practice match on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, in which Bangladesh Red captained by newly appointed Bangladesh T20i skipper Shakib Al Hasan conceded a four-wicket defeat to Afif Hossain-led Bangladesh Green.
Beside 16 members of the national team, a bunch of High Performance (HP) unit players took part in the game. Hasan Mahmud is the lone among 17-member Asia Cup squad to miss the warm-up match due to ankle injury.
Red team batted first and posted 165 runs on the board losing six wickets. Skipper Shakib, who batted twice, scored 17 off 13 at top order, who remained unbeaten on 36 off 24 batting at late order. Mosaddek Hossain Saikat's cameo of 30 off 17 helped Red's to post 150-plus total.
Besides, Mushfiqur Rahim collected 22 off 17. Anamul Haque Bijoy managed to score 19 off 10 with two sixes while he was sent to bat again, who got out on four in his first appearance.
Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed shared two wickets each for Greens.
Considering the repeated batting, Greens got revised target of 148, which they achieved in the penultimate delivery of their batting innings. Mehidy Miraz was sent to open with the bat scored 29 off 21 while his partner Mofizul Islam Robin, a member of Bangladesh Under-19 team, gathered run-a-ball 24.
Captain Afif scored eight in his first chance and departed on one in his second time. Sheikh Mahedi, who opened for Reds and returned for a duck, batted again for Greens and contributed 31 off 16 with seven boundaries as Bangladesh Green reached on 150 for six.
Hasan Murad and Shakib claimed two wickets apiece.
The Tigers will play another practice match today and will depart for the UAE tomorrow.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ten Hag should drop Ronaldo and Rashford for Liverpool clash: Rooney
Modric strike helps Real Madrid see off Celta
Tsitsipas beats Medvedev to book Cincy final clash with Coric
Inter stroll past Spezia on Lukaku's San Siro return
SA quick Nortje grateful for skipper Elgar's 'honesty'
Odegaard leads Arsenal to top of the Premier League
Warner to revive BBL career with Sydney Thunder
Asian commentators for Asia Cup


Latest News
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Tea workers return to work with previous wage of Tk 120
Man hacked to death by friend in Narsingdi
Khulna fuel oil traders on 12 hrs strike
58 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Pakistan police charge Imran Khan under terrorism act
2 drug peddlers held with buprenorphine in Joypurhat
2 boys tortured by cops in Ctg, 3 constables withdrawn
5 pilgrims killed in landslide at Iraq Muslim shrine
Mbappe scores in 8 seconds, ties French league record
Most Read News
Eden College BCL president threatens to drive out some students
Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat: report
Zelensky warns of 'ugly' Russian attack before Independence Day
Egypt's 1st women train drivers recruited in Cairo
Legal notice served on FM Momen seeking resignation
Daughter of Putin ally killed in Moscow car bomb attack
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death, 173 cases
Daughter of Putin ally killed in suspected car bomb attack
USAID’s Ujjiban Project hands over 1m pledges to end child marriage
Who expect change in overnight is living in the fool's world: Shakib
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft