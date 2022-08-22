Afif-led Greens beat Shakib-led Reds in practice match



Bangladesh T20i skipper Shakib Al Hasan of Red team and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat leaving field after the end of first practice match between Red and Green teams in preparation of Asia Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. photo: BCB

Beside 16 members of the national team, a bunch of High Performance (HP) unit players took part in the game. Hasan Mahmud is the lone among 17-member Asia Cup squad to miss the warm-up match due to ankle injury.

Red team batted first and posted 165 runs on the board losing six wickets. Skipper Shakib, who batted twice, scored 17 off 13 at top order, who remained unbeaten on 36 off 24 batting at late order. Mosaddek Hossain Saikat's cameo of 30 off 17 helped Red's to post 150-plus total.

Besides, Mushfiqur Rahim collected 22 off 17. Anamul Haque Bijoy managed to score 19 off 10 with two sixes while he was sent to bat again, who got out on four in his first appearance.

Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed shared two wickets each for Greens.

Considering the repeated batting, Greens got revised target of 148, which they achieved in the penultimate delivery of their batting innings. Mehidy Miraz was sent to open with the bat scored 29 off 21 while his partner Mofizul Islam Robin, a member of Bangladesh Under-19 team, gathered run-a-ball 24.

Captain Afif scored eight in his first chance and departed on one in his second time. Sheikh Mahedi, who opened for Reds and returned for a duck, batted again for Greens and contributed 31 off 16 with seven boundaries as Bangladesh Green reached on 150 for six.

Hasan Murad and Shakib claimed two wickets apiece.

The Tigers will play another practice match today and will depart for the UAE tomorrow.











As a part of preparation for the forthcoming Asia Cup, the players of Bangladesh squad played a practice match on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, in which Bangladesh Red captained by newly appointed Bangladesh T20i skipper Shakib Al Hasan conceded a four-wicket defeat to Afif Hossain-led Bangladesh Green.Beside 16 members of the national team, a bunch of High Performance (HP) unit players took part in the game. Hasan Mahmud is the lone among 17-member Asia Cup squad to miss the warm-up match due to ankle injury.Red team batted first and posted 165 runs on the board losing six wickets. Skipper Shakib, who batted twice, scored 17 off 13 at top order, who remained unbeaten on 36 off 24 batting at late order. Mosaddek Hossain Saikat's cameo of 30 off 17 helped Red's to post 150-plus total.Besides, Mushfiqur Rahim collected 22 off 17. Anamul Haque Bijoy managed to score 19 off 10 with two sixes while he was sent to bat again, who got out on four in his first appearance.Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed shared two wickets each for Greens.Considering the repeated batting, Greens got revised target of 148, which they achieved in the penultimate delivery of their batting innings. Mehidy Miraz was sent to open with the bat scored 29 off 21 while his partner Mofizul Islam Robin, a member of Bangladesh Under-19 team, gathered run-a-ball 24.Captain Afif scored eight in his first chance and departed on one in his second time. Sheikh Mahedi, who opened for Reds and returned for a duck, batted again for Greens and contributed 31 off 16 with seven boundaries as Bangladesh Green reached on 150 for six.Hasan Murad and Shakib claimed two wickets apiece.The Tigers will play another practice match today and will depart for the UAE tomorrow.