Monday, 22 August, 2022
Home Back Page

Bangladesh sees zero Covid death, 173 cases

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

Bangladesh reported zero Covid death and173 new cases in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.
While the country's total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,315, the new cases took its caseload to 2,009,970, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate fell to 3.76 percent from Saturday's 4.42 percent as 4,603 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent. The recovery rate rose to 97.20 percent from Saturday's 97.19 percent.    -UNB



