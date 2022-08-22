Dengue death toll rises to 19 with one more fatality

One more person died from dengue, and 135 people were hospitalised with the viral infection in the 24 hours to Sunday morning as cases have continued to increase in Bangladesh.

So far, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has reported 19 deaths from mosquito-borne viral disease - a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries.

The latest death was reported from Dhaka. Of all the deceased, 10 were from Cox's Bazar and nine from Dhaka.

Up to today, 116 new patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 19 outside it, the DGHS said.

Four hundred and fifty-four dengue patients, including 392 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.












