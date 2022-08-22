Video
RU teachers, students protest student torture by BCL men

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, August, 21: Some teachers and students of Economics Department of Rajshahi University protested the 'torture' incident of a student by BCL leader on Sunday at noon on the Paris Road of the university.
Professor Farid Uddin Khan, a teacher of the university's Economics Department, said in the protest that "A Chattra League activist is holding a knife to the neck of its classmates, what kind of culture is this?" The ideology of Bangabandhu or PM Sheikh Hasina cannot be like this. Chattra League is doing apolitical politics on campus which is never desirable.
The professor also said that the administration should have kept him in a safe place after he was tortured by the Chhatra League. But the administration there was no initiative taken and kept him in the same hall where he was physically and mentally tortured by keeping him locked in the hall for three hours in the afternoon.
He (Samsul) should have been admitted to a trauma centre in addition to medical treatment for the terror that was going on inside him. But the administration did not do that either. Moreover, subject to the investigation, the teacher called for maximum punishment for the accused as soon as possible, he added.
Samsul's classmate Rajib said that, we stand here for our safety. Samsul Islam ran his family by doing mobile servicing in Motihar Hall. He was detained and tortured for three hours. Because of the administration's silence, the Chhatra League is constantly getting the courage to torture the students. We want the administration to set an example so that the second time someone commits such a despicable act, they will think about the example at least once. Therefore, the student demanded the trial of this incident as soon as possible.
Anwar Hossain, a second-year student of the Department of Economics, said that such cases of torture are constantly happening in the university.  We do not know at all how the university administration formed the investigation committee and judged it. We common students are afraid that this incident can also happen to us.  
None of us know whether the previous cases of torture have been prosecuted. Those who do such acts of torture are walking in the campus with their chests inflated. The university administration is not taking any immediate action, so these incidents of physical and mental abuse are happening constantly, he added.
The Student's Rights Association of the university participated in the protest in solidarity. Around a hundred students of the university were present at that time.
Last Friday, Samsul Islam, a fourth-year student of the Department of Economics, complained that he was detained for three hours in room number 232 of the Motihar Hall of the university by the BCL men and was beaten and forcibly robbed of Tk 20,000. The student made a written complaint to the university administration that night about the threats of torture, robbery and destruction. Motihar Hall Branch General Secretary Bhaskar Saha and two other associates are mentioned in the list of accused.
The university administration has formed a three-member investigation committee to look into the incident.








