Low weakens, heavy rains likely in 72hrs  

As the low pressure over the Bay of Bengal is gradually weakening, the number three warning signal has been lowered from various seaports in the country.

However, amid this situation, rainfall may increase in the next 72 hours, said the Meteorological Department on Sunday.

It is said that the deep land depression located in Jharkhand and adjoining areas of India is advancing and weakening in the form of land depression in Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas.

However, it also suggests that it may become gradually weaker. Monsoon axis extends over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, are the center of land depression, which gradually drive to Bihar, West Bengal and Central Bangladesh to Assam. Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate elsewhere in northern Bay of Bengal.

In this situation, some places of Khulna, Barisal, Chattogram, Dhaka, Rangpur, Mymensingh divisions may temporarily experience light to moderate rain or thunder with gusty winds.

Also, there may be moderate to heavy rainfall in some parts of the country.

Meanwhile, eleven fishing trawlers carrying at least 144 fishermen have capsized in the Bay of Bengal near Kuakata in Patuakhali due to rough weather. Of them, 34 fishermen still remained missing.

The incident of trawler capsize took place at different points of the Bay from Friday noon to 10:00am.

Ansar Uddin Mollah, President of Alipur- Kuakata Fish storehouse owners association and Raju Ahmed Raju, President of Mohipur Storehouse Owners' Association, confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.

Fishermen said, the trawlers capsized in the Bay due to ferocious storm. Later, 116 fishermen were recovered but 34 others are still mission. The recovered people were admitted to different hospitals including Kuakata 20-bed Hospital and Mohipur Deputy Health Centre. Selim Mondol, Contingent Commander of Nizampur, Coastguards, said we were informed about the matter. "Our patrol team is in the Bay and the rescue operation is underway. Over 250 fishermen of Patuakhali remained mission as 16 fishing trawlers capsized in the Bay of Bengal amid inclement weather on Friday, said Naval police on Sunday.

About 150 fishermen of 18 trawlers that sank in the Bay near Kuakata in Patuakhali have been rescued so far, said Akhtar Morshed, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kuakata Naval Police outpost. Locals along with rescue trawler of fish wholesales association reached the fish landing centre with the rescue fishermen from Saturday evening to 11:00pm on Sunday, the OC added.

Kuakata-Alipur Fish Depot Owners Association President Ansar Uddin Molla said 12 fishermen were rescued from the Bay while 11 fishermen were rescued by the fishermen of Rayadighi of India. They are currently in the South Sundarban under the custody of Fishermen and Fish Workers Union of India.

And the remaining fishermen of seven trawlers of Alipur are still missing, he added. Raju Ahmed Raju, General Secretary of Mohipur Fish Deport Owners Association said that at least 130 fishermen of nine trawlers of Mohipur are still missing.









