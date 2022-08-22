HC asks ACC to end probe against OC Ramna by 3 months

The High Court (HC) on Sunday directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to complete the investigation into the allegations against Ramna Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Monirul Islam of amassing huge amount of wealth illegally.

The HC bench asked the ACC to complete the investigation within three months.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat came up with the directive while ACC lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan submitted a petition stating that the commission decided to conduct probe against Ramna police station OC Monirul Islam for amassing illegal wealth.

Khan told the court that the commission has already issued a notice, signed by ACC Director Uttar Kumar Mandal, in this regard on 17 August.

On August 10, Barrister Sayedul Haque Suman submitted a writ petition as a public interest litigation based on a report published by the daily Prothom Alo on August 5 over the matter.

The report said, the OC has illegally amassed huge amount of assets including buildings and plots.

An allegation has also surfaced that he grabbed a freedom fighter's building at Mohammadpur Housing Society in the capital, the Prothom Alo report added.





OC Monirul issued a rejoinder against the Prothom Alo report refuting the allegations. The newspaper then published the rejoinder, saying that it has published the report on relevant documents.

Earlier, on August 11, Sumon, on the High Court's orders, lodged a complaint with the ACC over the matter.

"The ACC has decided to investigate the allegations of illegal wealth acquisition against OC Monirul Islam. The commission informed the court about its decision. The court later set a three-month deadline for the investigation," Sumon told media after coming out from the High Court.













