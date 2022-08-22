Family to receive body of Sumon after filing murder case

The family members of the deceased on Sunday said they would not receive the body of Sumon Sheikh for burial until they are able to file a murder case in this regard. Sumon Sheikh died in police custody on Saturday.

Sujan Sheikh, a brother-in-law of the decease, said, "Filing of a murder case with a Dhaka court is underway We hope we will be able to file the case on Sunday or today. Then, we will receive the body and bury him in Bhola."

Sujan, his brother Mosharraf Sheikh, their sister and Sumon's wife Jannat Begum along with some other relatives are now at the Dhaka Court premises as of filing this report around 4:15pm. A man commits suicide in police custody hours after his arrest, said police. Suman, a 25-year-old deliveryman, died at Hatirjheel Police Station early yesterday. Police said he committed suicide.

However, his family members alleged police tortured him to death. They also alleged that police demanded bribe from them for his release. Angry relatives of a youth, who died in custody, staged demonstrations in front of the Hatirjheel Police Station on Saturday alleging that Sumon Sheikh was beaten to death by police in custody.

Sumon Sheikh hailed from village Dakkhin Kandi under Nababganj Police Station.

Sumon's wife Jannat Ara, who was wailing at the police station premises for her husband, said, "Sumon used to work at an office adjacent to Rampura TV Station. He was beaten there on charge of stealing. Later, police were informed. Police had beaten him after bringing him to the police station on Friday night. Sumon died while he was being tortured in police custody."











