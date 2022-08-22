Video
Monday, 22 August, 2022
PPPA appoints IFC as Transaction Adviser for Patenga Container Terminal

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 21: The Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) appointed International Finance Corporation (IFC) as transaction Adviser for Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) on August 17 last.
The apppointed Transaction Adviser will finalise the process of appointing an operator for PCT.
In this connection, a meeting was held between CPA and PPPA at CPA Building in Chattogram on Sunday.
IFC, as a Transaction Adviser will conduct a feasibility study to formulate a mode of operation and determine the terms and conditions for running the PCT. The IFC may take two to five months to submit their report.
CPA is going to operate a newly built Container terminal after a long 16 years. The PCT had been constructed with the total handling capacity of 4.45 lakh TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers.
The PCT had been selected to be operated under Public Private Partnership (PPP). But the PPP Authority could not yet appoint an operator for PCT. In the meantime, the construction works of the terminal have already been completed.
Meanwhile, Ministry of Shipping took the decision of operation of PCT under PPP (Public Private Partnership) in August in 2020 last.
Accordingly, the PPP Authority had invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for appointment of a Transaction Adviser to resolve the situation created over the appointment of an operator for Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of Chattogram Port under PPP.
According to circular of the PPP, the assignment of the Transaction Adviser is to ascertain and recommend the required numbers of operational equipment (Container and Cargo Handling) for PCT. The Adviser will also deal with business case developed for PCT and support to finalise the concession agreement as per PPP laws in Bangladesh.
The PPPA has now appointed a Transaction Adviser in this connection.
Meanwhile a total of five foreign organisations have already opted for appointment as an Operator for PCT under PPP (Public Private Partnership). Those organisations are: Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) of Saudi Arabia, DP World (Dubai Port) of Dubai, PSA of Singapore, Adani of India and APM of Denmark. The appointed Transaction Adviser had completed the evaluations of those options. But they could not yet finalise the firm. The PPP Authority is likely to appoint the selected firm to operate PCT.


