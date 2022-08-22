Egg price manipulators identified, action on way: DNCRP DG

The culprits including the hoarders, wholesale and retail traders, who are involved in recent egg price manipulation, have been identified in the drives of the Directorate of National Consumers Rights Protection (DNCRP). But, the authority is now working to catch the masterminds of the scam.

DNCRP Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman, also Additional Secretary to the Commerce Ministry, on Sunday gave the assurance at a meeting with the stakeholders including the representatives of FBCCI, Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), egg traders and poultry farms

The meeting was called to exchange views on recent price hike of eggs and broiler chicken and other essential commodities across the country. The DNCRP DG presided over the meeting held at his office.

Among others, FBCCI Vice President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury, CAB representative and VoctaKantha Editor Quazi Abdul Hannan, Tejgaon Egg Traders Association President Amanat Ullah and General Secretary Khalid Bhuiyan, Mirpur Babasayee Samobay Samity leader Habibur Rahman, New Market Khuchra Babosayee Samity leader Mohammad Shafiullah and various farms attended the meeting.

In response to a query, DNCRP DG Shafiquzzaman said that initially the meeting was called to discuss on the issues. The FBCCI has called a meeting on Monday at its office. I will join the meeting and necessary decisions will be taken against those involve with the recent market manipulation.

He said, "We haven't operated drives in the egg and broiler chicken markets. The recent drives were operated when the price of eggs and chicken started increasing unusually. It was seen that no one of the traders have the valid documents of buying and selling the chicken and eggs during the drives."

"The leaders of their associations have fixed the price of the chicken and eggs. They cannot do it. It was seen that they have made profits upto Tk 2.70 to Tk3 for per piece. They have sold the eggs giving organic seals," he said, adding, "Though price of fuel was increased, no price of poultry feeds was hiked. The carrying cost for per piece egg was only three to four poisa. They have profited Tk 3 for per piece of egg."

At the meeting, the DG of DNCRP enquired Tejgaon Egg Traders Association President Amanat Ullah that on what basis, on which documents, they are running their association. Do they have any valid documents? Though Amanullah claimed that they have a registration from the Cooperative Department, he failed to show any documents in this regards. The DG asked him to produce valid documents immediately.

The DG also asked the dealer of Kazi Farms to show valid documents for using the seal of organic eggs immediately. Otherwise, legal actions will be taken against them, he warned.

He also asked the authorities concerned to examine the documents of the association functioning in the poultry sector and take necessary actions against those involved in illegal activities.

At the meeting, CAB representative Quazi Abdul Hannan said that the syndicates of chicken and egg traders and poultry sector have pocketed some Tk 500 crore manipulating the market.













