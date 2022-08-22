BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Southeast Bank Head of Moulvibazar Branch, Suranjit Bhushan Das Roy along with other officials distributing food items among the distressed people at Sylhet as a part of observing its month long different programmes on the occasion of the National Mourning Day and to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and other martyrs on 15 August. photo: BankUttara Bank Chairman Azharul Islam along with Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors Maksudul Hasan, Md. Abul Hashem (CAMLCO) and Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman attend at a conference on 'Business Development and Prevention of Money Laundering- 2022' held at the Grand Ballroom, Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka recently. photo: BankTo pay rich tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his 47th martyrdom anniversary, IFIC Bank Managing Director Shah A Sarwar along senior officials and employees from branches and sub branches placing a floral wreath at a mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj District recently. After placing the wreath, a special Duah was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of August 15, 1975. photo: Bank