

Pubali Bank donates Ambulance to BIRDEM

Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and COO of Pubali Bank Limited was also present.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pubali Bank Limited and BIRDEM General Hospital was signed before the donation programme.

Under this MoU, Pubali Bank Limited Employees will avail 20% discount on service charge from`Executive health check center' and 30% discount facility on medical service from BIRDEM General Hospital.

In his speech Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury said, Pubali Bank is not only a profit oriented organization; it has some social responsibility also. As a part of it, Pubali Bank donated an Ambulance to BIRDEM General Hospital. He further said that this donation will serve as a symbol of friendship and mutual cooperation between the two organizations in the days to come.

Sultana Sarifun Nahar, General Manager and RM of Dhaka Central Region of Pubali Bank Limited; Prof. M.K.I. Quayyum Choudhury, Director General of BIRDEM General Hospital and Biswajit Mazumder, Senior Director (Finance & Accounts) of Bangladesh Diabetic Samity were also present along with other Senior Officials from both organizations.







