Monday, 22 August, 2022, 12:23 PM
Pubali Bank donates Ambulance to BIRDEM

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Desk

As a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Pubali Bank Ltd recently donated an Ambulance to BIRDEM General Hospital. Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Limited handed over the key to Professor Dr. A K Azad Khan, President of Bangladesh Diabetic Samity, says a press release.
Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and COO of Pubali Bank Limited was also present.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pubali Bank Limited and BIRDEM General Hospital was signed before the donation programme.
Under this MoU, Pubali Bank Limited Employees will avail 20% discount on service charge from`Executive health check center' and 30% discount facility on medical service from BIRDEM General Hospital.
In his speech Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury said, Pubali Bank is not only a profit oriented organization; it has some social responsibility also. As a part of it, Pubali Bank donated an Ambulance to BIRDEM General Hospital. He further said that this donation will serve as a symbol of friendship and mutual cooperation between the two organizations in the days to come.
Sultana Sarifun Nahar, General Manager and RM of Dhaka Central Region of Pubali Bank Limited; Prof. M.K.I. Quayyum Choudhury, Director General of BIRDEM General Hospital and Biswajit Mazumder, Senior Director (Finance & Accounts) of Bangladesh Diabetic Samity were also present along with other Senior Officials from both organizations.


