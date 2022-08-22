Video
Monday, 22 August, 2022
Sonali Life Ins achieves prestigious AA+ rating

Published : Monday, 22 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Correspondent

National Credit Ratings Limited has affirmed the long time rating of Sonali Life Insurance Company Limited at AA+ (Double A +) and a short term rating as ST-2 based on audited financials upto 31st December 2021 and other relevant qualitative as well as quantitative information.
The company has achieved such prestigious rating as part of the recognition of its continued successes in business. The glory of achievement is expected to reflect undoubtedly in the country's insurance industry.
Passing reaction in this regard, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sonali Life Insurance Company, Rashed Bin Aman said this is unique and bright example for the industry.
He said Sonali Life Insurance, a fourth generation insurance company, following completely Shariah based rules and regulations, has been able to create a difference in the market because of it's most modern technology base, compliant and accountable services to the customers. "Sonali caters to the growing and changing demands of diverse range of customers with its innovative and time-befitting products also maintains transparency and accountability in all spheres of its activities in all of its more than 140 branches across the country".
The main success of Sonali Life is for its strict commitment in claim settlement within seven day's from the due dates. The company has settled more than 20,000 insurance claims so far and all of them were done within the stipulated date.
Attractive 89 percent renewal percentage Sonali Life is another success story while automation all over the Sonali activities turn the company more demanding among clients as the clients are able to watchevery stage of the development of their policy profile by their own through digital app.


