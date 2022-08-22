115 kids with neurodevelopment challenge cheer up at Bashundhara

The children with neurodevelopment challenge thrilled up with joy on Saturday as Bashundhara Special Children Foundation hosted a get-together for them with friends, parents and teachers.

Some 115 kids participated in the programme styled 'Eso Mili Sobe Praner Utsabe' at Bashundhara Industrial Headquarters-2 in the capital.

Bashundhara Group Director and Bashundhara Special Children Foundation Chairman Yeasha Sobhan initiated the day to develop talent of differently abled children and motivate them to move forward.

Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan and Vice-Chairman Safwan Sobhan were present as special guests on the occasion. The function started through recitation from Al-Quran and continued with poetry recitation, dance, song, display programme in the performance of the special children. Bashundhara City In-charge Mohsinul Karim, School Head Teacher Shayla Sharmin were, among others, present on the occasion.

There were displayed handicrafts made by children, hand printed saris, jewellery, bags, various paintings are displayed in the event. Dedicated persons associated with Bashundhara Special Children Foundation were also given awards at the function.

Addressing the function, Yeasha Sobhan expressed her desire to continue the social activities for the welfare of special children for lifetime.

She also thanked Bashundhara Paper Mills for spending a portion of revenue for the development of special children. Bashundhara Special Children Foundation started its journey on March 1, 2017 in Keraniganj on the outskirts of the capital as a charity organization for the underprivileged children.

The differently abled children from poor families receive normal life education, academic and technical education along with physical fitness, studies and vocational training. There are well-equipped classrooms and large playgrounds in the school for children's mental development.













