Courier, logistics sectors seek business friendly law

Courier and Logistics services entrepreneurs have demanded the government for enacting a business-friendly Mailing Operator and Courier Service Development and Regulatory Authority Act-2022.

They came up with the demand at the second meeting of the Standing Committee on Logistics and Courier Services held at FBCCI in the capital on Saturday while discussing the proposed draft law titled "Mailing Operator and Courier Service Development and Regulatory Authority Act-2022."

They also urged the government to declare the courier and logistics sector as service industry, said a press release.

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin speaking as chief guest at the meeting said the FBCCI is preparing a 20-year roadmap for logistics sector development.

He said the future expansion of the country's economy largely depends on development of logistics as the sector must provide a sustainable supply chain. "Without an effective logistics ecosystem, attaining food security is even impossible," the president said.

Director in-charge of the committee Md. Naser said the committee would soon prepare its recommendations for the amendment of the draft law.

Chairman of the committee and President of Courier Services Association of Bangladesh Hafizur Rahman Pulok said courier and logistics companies would contribute more to the national economy if the government provides proper policy and legal support.

Co-chairmen of the committee Ahsan Habib Setu, Al-Haj Mokbul Ahmad, Nisser Uddin Ahmed, other members of the committee and FBCCI Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were present at the meeting.













