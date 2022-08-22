‘Tobacco Control Act amendment to bring hardship for retailers’

The proposed amendment to Tobacco Control Act may bring hardship to the retailers as it suggested imposing a condition of taking license for selling cigarettes and banning sale of single sticks of bidi or cigarette in the market.

As per the conditions one seller has to have a holding number to get a cigarette selling license.

According to sources concerned, the draft policy was finalized without consultations with industry associations or stakeholders involved in amending the Tobacco Act.

When the Tobacco Control Act was established in 2005 and amended in 2013 and finalized in 2015, the Ministry of Health formulated it and subsequently implemented it with important input from relevant representatives and associations of the tobacco sector.

But for the past five years, tobacco industry representatives have been completely ignored and their views are no longer taken in all meetings regarding tobacco control laws or regulations.

Rather, priority is being given to some non-governmental organizations that work on tobacco control. As a result, these laws, policies or rules are not being created in the light of reality.

However, most of shops of the retailers, percentage may be up to 70 per cent according to stakeholders, are unstructured and don't have any holding number. Collection of license will be an extra burden for them and they may face harassment from the concerned officials to get it.

The proposed amendment also suggested adding a clause banning sale of cigarettes by hawkers which is also contrary step to enriching the informal economy of the government.

This will also affect the daily life of the retailers and create the possibility of harassment of cigarette sellers and buyers at the field level.

It also suggested abolishing 'designated smoking area (DSA)' in different hotels and public places and to include tea shops and coffee houses as the public place.

The new amendment suggests providing punishment for disobeying the law. However, tobacco is a legal product in our country. As a result, anyone can get an opportunity to file a case on the intention of harassing someone related to the tobacco business.

Hossain Ali Khondokar, Additional Secretary of the Health Services Division of the Ministry of Health who is also the coordinator of the National Tobacco Control Cell (NTCC), said, "Tobacco is a harmful item to human health."

In the adoption of various policies of the government, it is finalized through discussion giving priority to all concerned. But there are allegations that it is being disrupted in some cases.

Generally, before finalizing the draft of any law, discussions are held with the concerned ministry department, concerned sector organizations/associations, apex trade bodies, industry experts and other stakeholders.





















