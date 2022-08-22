Lending thru agent banks doubled in FY22

Lending through Agent Banking channels doubled in 2021-22 as a number of banks started exploring the cost-effective way of banking.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) data shows banks' lending through the agent banking channel was Tk 5,615.2 crore in July-June of 2021-22, up 109.31 per cent on Tk 2,682.6 crore in the previous financial year.

Of the amount disbursed in July-June of 2021-22, customers in rural areas got Tk 3,712 crore and customers in urban areas got Tk 1,903.2 crore.

In the first six months of FY22, banks disbursed Tk 2,461.1 crore while it increased to Tk 3,154.1 crore in the last six months of the financial year.

Agent banking was launched in 2013 when Bangladesh Bank issued 28 agent banking licenses for brining banking services to the underprivileged and remote-area people.

There are many rural areas where setting up full-fledged bank branches is not commercially viable. Bank Asia was the first bank which launched agent banking services in January 2014.

Agent banks usually provide basic services, including cash deposit, cash withdrawal, and receipt of remittances. In addition, banks have also started disbursing loans through their agents.

After the Covid outbreak, banks' lending through agent banking reached a record high of Tk 587.9 crore in November 2021. The record broke in June 2022 when the lending reached Tk 671.2 crore for the first time.

The agent banking has also been a source of deposits for the banks from the very beginning and the amount reached Tk 27,754.5 crore in June 2022 from Tk 20,218 crore in June 2021.

Bankers think agent banking would subsequently benefit customers in remote areas by the way of creating an atmosphere of competition in such areas where microfinance entities are dominating the market.

Though the microfinance entities are charging customers up to 25 per cent interest on loans, there is no alternative for rural people to borrow money, they said.

Since lending rate through agent banking would be same as it is for the banks' branch-based loans, the low-income people in the rural areas would get scope for borrowing at 9 per cent interest, they said.

Experts also believe that agent banking would be popular among people and would obviously create competition for the microfinance entities.

Currently, 31 scheduled banks are operating agent banking activities in Bangladesh and at the end of June, 2022, the number of agent outlets increased by 96 compared with that in the previous month. The total number of agent banking outlets soared to 19,738 in June 2022 from 17,147 in June in the previous year.

The ratio of agent banking account in urban and rural areas is about 20:80. At the end of June, total accounts with agents of the banks reached 1.6 crore.

In terms of deposit mobilisation, Islami Bank Bangladesh held around 38.63 per cent or Tk 9,722 crore of the total deposits. BRAC Bank provided the highest amount of loans, Tk 4,061 crore, through agent banking.













